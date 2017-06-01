Just In: Your June 2017 Horoscope

In June, all signs will find comfort and relief from stress and struggles. The weeks ahead are sweetly colored with graciousness and a sense of calm, with themes of light, curiosity, and the instinct to nurture and protect.

A romantic full moon early on the 9th (at 9:10AM EST) marks a turning point. Not only does la luna spotlight sure and steady efforts of the last six months, but on the next day, lucky Jupiter begins a delightful dance across the sky, reigniting interests and plans that have been dormant since February.

On the 21st, the Summer Solstice will help bring momentum to the homiest area of the zodiac, putting you in the mood to nest. Now is also an ideal time for fresh starts in groups, not only among those you consider family, but in farther-reaching communities, too. It’ll be easier for all signs to tap into their natural sensitivity, compassion and care, helping draw loved ones even closer.