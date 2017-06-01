Just In: Your June 2017 Horoscope

In June, all signs will find comfort and relief from stress and struggles. The weeks ahead are sweetly colored with graciousness and a sense of calm, with themes of light, curiosity, and the instinct to nurture and protect.
A romantic full moon early on the 9th (at 9:10AM EST) marks a turning point. Not only does la luna spotlight sure and steady efforts of the last six months, but on the next day, lucky Jupiter begins a delightful dance across the sky, reigniting interests and plans that have been dormant since February.
On the 21st, the Summer Solstice will help bring momentum to the homiest area of the zodiac, putting you in the mood to nest. Now is also an ideal time for fresh starts in groups, not only among those you consider family, but in farther-reaching communities, too. It’ll be easier for all signs to tap into their natural sensitivity, compassion and care, helping draw loved ones even closer.
Gemini: May 21–June 21
The first week of June starts off slow, but after the 7th, you’ll fly back into action, a powerhouse to behold.
On the 9th, a full moon illuminates partnerships, especially the support you need from others. Establish boundaries: Some things are non-negotiable, and with your expectations on the table, you’re freed up to have fun. On the 10th, there’s a big turnaround, as those things that bring you pleasure have a green light!
All during your birthday month, you'll receive good planetary vibrations, driving ahead your earning potential. After the 21st, your values, valuables and money’s even more in the spotlight. Take stock of your material goals towards month end, considering what you want to manifest.
Cancer: June 22–July 22
For much of the month, you can take yourself offline. The sun is hanging in your closure zone, so until the 21st, you’re wise to focus on finalizing past projects and old relationships.
Still, you'll be feeling energized, with projects behind the scenes and at home most benefiting from your drive. Growth resumes in your domestic sphere on the 10th.
A sense of renewal comes towards the end of the month. Around the 23rd, there's a fresh start available around how you present yourself and in your personal goals for the months ahead. Mull that over to set your intentions (especially on the 9th).
Leo: July 23–August 22
Enjoy success in June, gleaning rewards from your latest efforts—but don’t get too swept up in the action. Energy’s set to wane starting on the 5th, and while you’re in a terrific cycle to network and connect, exert yourself wisely. Reach out but be selective about social engagements.
Talents you’ve worked hard to cultivate are on show around the 9th; starting on the 10th, you’re inclined to gravitate back to a close-knit crew who’ll help you grow your skills.
Starting on the 21st, you’ll want to go off the grid entirely, working on projects behind the scenes. Spend time rejuvenating and finding new ways to heal.
Virgo: August 23–September 22
During the first week of June, enjoy a sense of freedom and adventure. It’s a wonderful month to travel, so research exotic destinations.
The 9th steers your focus towards home and domestic life, spotlighting your efforts to bring about firm foundations.
It’s likely you’ve recently made headway in your professional path and from the 7th you’ll step into a position of confidence and expertise in your public role—it gets even better from the 10th. You’ll be particularly visible in social circles, meeting those who count while expanding your network. On the 23rd, you can welcome in a whole new crew of friends and supporters.
Libra: September 23–October 22
Relationships of all kinds will settle down for you in June. After the 6th, there’s an opportunity to settle into any joint interests, deepening a sense of loyalty and trust.
This sense of stability bodes well for personal ventures, which are gaining momentum. Around June 9th, your skill set and education are emphasized, and you’ll experience a welcome growth spurt in a project fully owned by you.
It’s also a month with the stamina for progressing ambitiously. There’s full focus on your public profile and position from the 21st, an ideal time to set out goals for the path that lies ahead, as they'll have a a potent charge.
Scorpio: October 23–November 21
It’s a fine time to deepen your relationships with others, but wanderlust also whets your appetite in June. The weeks ahead emphasize a project or plan that calls you. You’ll turn towards it more thoroughly on the 21st, but in the meantime, consider your path and anticipate the adventure that’s beckoning.
Contribution is a key theme this month, with your earnings and pooled resources on the table. The 9th reveals the assets you’ve worked hard to accumulate, while all month you can go from strength to strength in joint ventures. Progress behind the scenes resumes mid-month, and you’ll be ready to launch by your birthday!
Sagittarius: November 22–December 21
Your connections are heightened in June, with an emphasis on partnerships in love, business and friendship. Key figures in your world become more significant, with a deepening sense of trust, loyalty and investment unfolding in weeks ahead.
You can take unions to a whole new level, sharing space, assets or committing to collaboration. Refresh your ideals for the agreement towards the 23rd, when you have the opportunity to begin again.
The 9th and 10th are significant for Sagittarius, spotlighting your hard work and allowing growth to resume in your social circle; plan friendly conversations on the 13th, when rapport comes easily.
Capricorn: December 22–January 19
The full moon on the 9th illuminates unseen activities, perhaps the ones you’ve been processing behind closed doors. This moment spotlights a huge cycle of closure, so be proud of your efforts.
This is a hugely busy time for Sea Goats, with dedicated efforts due to pay off in the months ahead. Your career will yet again experience growth, with wind behind your sails starting on the 10th.
There’s focus on partnerships and a dynamic excitement to your exchanges in June. Bring about fresh starts in collaborations across business, love and all significant unions at month's end.
Aquarius: January 20–February 18
In the weeks ahead, you're free to focus on enjoyment and the things that bring you pleasure, Aquarius. Hobbies, cherished interests and your creative expression can be roused—not to mention romance!
Social structure is illuminated on the 9th and revelations can occur in a crowd, helping you acknowledge and appreciate the network you’ve cultivated. Thereafter, you have a green light on big plans! The months ahead are fueled with adventure as you gracefully expand your horizons.
On the 21st, your focus switches to work, and you can bring about fresh starts across your daily habits, routine and rituals.
Pisces: February 19–March 20
This month, consider what helps you feel secure, as family, domestic life and the emotional realms are explored in June.
On June 9th the full moon spotlights professional or public developments, and thereafter a close partnership, private affair or agreement is emphasized. There’s growth ahead, which breeds trust and loyalty.
This month is also full of fun! Awaken your senses, as there’s plenty opportunity to express yourself. Connect with friends, a lover or bounce creative ideas around with peers. After the 21st your full attention turns to enjoyment and pleasure, so define what that means to you.
Aries: March 21–April 19
It’s a great time to study, develop your knowledge or reach out to likeminded peers. There’s an emphasis on domestic life, too, so you might like to brush up your skills or meet local connections on your home turf.
The focus on your nest is heightened after the 21st, when you can consider a deep spring clean. Refresh your space and your emotional foundations at month's end, Aries.
The 9th puts your journey in full view, revealing how far you’ve come. Growth in relationships is promised from the 10th, giving you license to welcome in new partnerships or further develop existing unions.
Taurus: April 20–May 20
You’re back on solid ground after the 6th, Taurus, as Venus makes her debut in your zodiac sign. As your planetary ruler, this is a significant time, spelling relief from a period of closure and possibly confusion.
Use the weeks ahead to socialize and bond with your closest circle of friends; the 9th is a particularly good day that highlights intimate, and perhaps even sacred bonds.
This is a month that favors short trips, travel and all kinds of connection, so step outside and pick up new interests. You can even make resolutions to embark on different skill sets towards the end of the month, when you’re curious to learn.
