Junderpants! Prada To Go Public, The Tax Evading Model

Nadja Auermann is accused of evading tax payments coming in around $350,000. Oops. (Racked)

Prada is going to go public and in the meantime expects to raise $2Billion before they do it. (The Cut)

Melanie Laurent looks stunning with rose for Numro May 2011 shot by Camilla Akrans. (Fashion Copious)

Junderpants are like jeggings underwear and they’re as hideous as they sound. (Jezebel)

Someone is making Coco Chanel the musical! Sounds faabulous. (Full Frontal Fashion)

