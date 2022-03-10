These Under-$40 Jumpsuits & Rompers Are Exactly What We’re Shopping For Spring

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

As soon as spring’s in full swing and temperatures climb past the 60s, all of the flowy dresses and bright colors come out of hiding. While dresses are many people’s go-tos, we can’t wait to throw on jumpsuits and rompers. They give the same amount of coverage and style that dresses do, but with an added flair. They’re just a bit ~ edgier ~ if you will.

If you think these pieces might be pricier and harder to find than your run-of-the-mill spring dresses, think again. Target never does us wrong, and now is no exception. The retailer carries more than 40 affordable jumpsuits and rompers that are sure to leave you in awe.

From trendy utility jumpsuits to basic pull-on rompers, Target doesn’t miss a beat with its vast selection. We found seven options, each under $40, that have us revved up for spring picnics and outdoor brunches galore.

Wild Fable Short Sleeve Button-Front Romper

This collared romper is so cute we might have to get it in five different colors. It’s made of a lightweight, stretchy fabric and has the chicest ribbed texture.

A New Day Sleeveless Tie-Shoulder Jumpsuit

We see you rocking this jumpsuit to a picnic with your besties or for margs by the beach. The shoulder ties are great for adjusting the fit to your liking, too.

Ascot + Hart Cap Sleeve Graphic Jumpsuit

We can’t get over the cut off cap sleeves on this bold number. The relaxed fit makes it comfortable enough to wear all day, too. And the pockets (!!) have us completely sold.

Universal Thread Puff 3/4 Sleeve Boilersuit

We’ve seen a lot of boilersuits, but none with elbow-length puff sleeves like the ones on this utilitarian-inspired jumpsuit.

All in Motion Stretch Woven Romper

Everyone needs a simple romper that they can easily slip on and off. It’s also great for travel and commuting thanks to its two front pockets and hidden passport pocket.

A New Day Sleeveless Button-Front Jumpsuit

We love a good waist tie on a jumpsuit. The thick straps, button-down front and cropped length make this jumpsuit so versatile. It’s the everyday basic you’ll be wearing all day every day in the spring.

Universal Thread Utility Cropped Jumpsuit

When it starts getting warmer outside, breezy clothing is a must. This cropped jumpsuit gives your body room to breathe, but still maintains a level of chicness that could fit right in at a nice brunch or on vacation.