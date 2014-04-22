The 20 Best Jumpsuits For Spring

For years, jumpsuits were routinely dismissed as an impossible-to-pull-off wardrobe non-necessity that only amazon-like models could even think about wearing. But at some point between 2013 and present day, jumpsuits shed their reputation as a glorified onesie and instead, rebranded as the ultra-chic alternative to separates. And we are *so* here for it. The truth is—with the right fit—one-piece wonders are pretty much the easiest wardrobe option out there for women to wear. (Uh, hi, you only have to pick out one piece of clothing.)

A slew of top designers including Elie Saab and Stella McCartney showed off their own versions of the staple on the spring and fall 2014 runways, but less expensive retailers have also picked up the trend with gusto. With options featuring bold prints, menswear-inspired tailoring, minimalist styles, and more, there’s a literally a jumpsuit every occasion, from travel and work, to even black-tie events.

So set aside those separates this season and shop these 20 very versatile jumpsuits.