How Celebrities Wear Jumpsuits, Plus Tips for Tackling the Trend

In case you were wondering, the jumpsuit trend isn’t going anywhere—and the stars at Comic-Con 2013 proved it with Jane Levy (in Saloni), Zoe Saldana (in Balmain) and Olivia Munn (in black and white polka dots).

Admittedly, the all-in-one piece is tricky to pull off, but done right, it can look sophisticated, and actually very sexy.

For a perfect playsuit, the silhouette is undeniably important: Make sure the fit is comfortably tailored that cinches at the waist to outline your figure (that means, no scrunching in too-tight areas). Be sure to pick playful prints and bold hues to make it stand out, and then keep all other accessories to a minimum so your main piece can take center stage.

Need more convincing? We rounded up more stars who were snapped romping around. Click the above photo see them all, and let us know: Would you jump on this trend?

