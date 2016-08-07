15 Outfits That Prove You’re Never Too Old for Jumper Dresses

For someone who spent the majority of her childhood lamenting having to wear a tunic to school every day (ah, the uniform years), I have a strange affinity for jumper dresses. Call them pinafores or overalls, apron dresses or jumpers, the style has a schoolgirl-ish charm that’s significantly more appealing now that I’m well beyond my actual schoolgirl days.

Much of the appeal comes from the layering possibilities: It looks just as great paired with a white tee or bra top in the summer as it does with a turtleneck or contrasting button-down come fall. It’s also an unexpectedly great way to wear that off-the-shoulder top you’ve undoubtedly been enticed into buying this season.

Ahead, see 15 ways to rock the look IRL as a grown-up, and shop affordable picks in denim, suede, and more.