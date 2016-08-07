StyleCaster
15 Outfits That Prove You’re Never Too Old for Jumper Dresses

Photo: Getty Images

For someone who spent the majority of her childhood lamenting having to wear a tunic to school every day (ah, the uniform years), I have a strange affinity for jumper dresses. Call them pinafores or overalls, apron dresses or jumpers, the style has a schoolgirl-ish charm that’s significantly more appealing now that I’m well beyond my actual schoolgirl days.

Much of the appeal comes from the layering possibilities: It looks just as great paired with a white tee or bra top in the summer as it does with a turtleneck or contrasting button-down come fall. It’s also an unexpectedly great way to wear that off-the-shoulder top you’ve undoubtedly been enticed into buying this season.

Ahead, see 15 ways to rock the look IRL as a grown-up, and shop affordable picks in denim, suede, and more.

1 of 30

Photo: City Fashion Food

Wilfred Montbrun Dress, $135; at Aritzia

Photo: Fashion Gamble

Slender Mood Dress, $89; at W Concept

Photo: instagram / @twomacks

Litton Pinafore Dress, $58; at Motel Rocks

Photo: Getty Images

Girl V-Neck Black Top, $89.90; at Few Moda

Photo: Tiny Twisst

Blue Corduroy Overall Mini Dress, $37 (was $49); at Genuine People

Photo: Ania B

Lou Dress, $350 AUD (about $266); at Caves Collect

Photo: Leopard Martini

Otis Dress, $150; at Trois

Photo: Dennaya Famous

Farrow Amelia Jumper, $68; at Need Supply Co.

Photo: Nemesis Babe

Denim Pinafore Dress, $44.49; at Simply Be

Olivia Palermo

Photo: instagram

Short Pinafore Dress with Tassels, $99.90; at Zara

Photo: Happily Grey

Tinsel Distressed Denim Pinafore Dress, $59; at Nordstrom

Photo: Love Taza

Lazy Oaf Corduroy Pinafore Dress with Messed Up Slogan, $106; at ASOS

Photo: Anna Fasano

Anna K Black Boucle Crystal Pinafore Dress, $122; at Avenue 32

Photo: Mannequin Parade

Dark Blue Denim Pinafore Dress, $70; at River Island

Photo: No Me Vendas La Moto

Burgundy Cord Pinafore Dress, $45; at Dorothy Perkins

