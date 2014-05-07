Found: A Crazy-Cool Bag That Literally Looks Like a Cartoon

What: One of the supremely cool bags from handbag label Jump From Paper.

Why: We love gorgeous designer bags as much as the next gal, but there’s something so homogenous about most of them. That’s why we’re so enamored with Jump From Paper, which offers several bag styles that all look as though they’ve been animated by Matt Groening himself.

Founded by Taipei-based design duo Chay Su and Rika Lin, each bag—backpacks, messengers, satchels, and more, all under $200—each use unique hand-drawn illustrations that are fashioned into real-life handbags, despite looking drawn-on. And though they look insanely slim, each bag has a super-roomy interior and pockets for essentials like iPads and mobile phones.

Find it: Jump From Paper