July Mood Board: 13 Things That Are Inspiring Us This Month

A new month is here, and our editorial team has been injected with all sorts of summer inspiration, making it the perfect time for the next installment of our StyleCaster Mood Board series!
Our interests are varied—from pop culture and music to the arts, interior design, and (of course!) fashion. Here, we’ve highlighted things our editors are ecstatic about this month. Take a look, and let us know: What’s your July inspiration?
2. Prada Candy Florale
3. National Ice Cream Day (7/20)
4. FKA Twigs
If you’re not one of the (many) fans of the mysterious, beautiful, and talented British singer FKA twigs
, let us be the first to introduce you to the enigmatic It-girl that’s taking the music and fashion worlds by storm. We rounded up 8 awesome facts
about the head turning singer/artist.
5. StyleCaster Rule Breakers
We’re launching our biggest video series yet: StyleCaster Rule Breakers. This 24 part video series will showcase exclusive chats with provocative, rule breaking superstars Chrissy Teigen, Cynthia Rowley, The SRSLY Girls, and Norma Kamali. Stay tuned to find out how they got to where they are in their careers by being bold, taking risks, and paving their own path in their unique industries.
6. White Birkenstocks
When it comes to our feet this summer, we’re in a total white out. This folksy sandal has had a total revival with a chic all white update, curing fashionista foot ailments all over the country. Don’t believe? Check out these 5 chic style mavens all rocking the ‘stock.
7. Masters of Sex (7/13)
An appropriate show for our Summer of Sex
, this Showtime drama chronicles the unusual lives, romances, and pop culture influences of the real-life pioneers of the science of human sexuality and the sexual revolution, William Masters and Virginia Johnson (portrayed by Michael Sheen
and Lizzy Caplan
). Keep your eyes peeled for our favorite underdog character Libby, played by red carpet darling Caitlin Fitzgerald.
8. Robin Thicke’s Paula
The king of last year’s song of summer
(“Blurred Lines”), is making a very clear statement with the drop of his new album Paula:
He wants her back. His estranged wife has yet to respond to all his public pleas (we wouldn’t either after this scandal
!) but now we all know how Thicke feels about their breakup
.
Who says your bikini has to be itsy-bitsy? We’re loving this waterproof t-shirt top by Miniamle Animale, just be sure to not jump off the high dive.
The first lingerie brand to showcase on Moda Operandi, the designer behind Curriculum Vitae New York
knows what she’s doing. With sexy lines, sophisticated colors, and utterly soft silks all at a contemporary price point, why not slip into something a little more comfortable all summer long?
12. Bold Colored Nails
When it comes to your fingertips this month we’re all about bold, eye popping colors (we even teamed up with Root Studios and made a fun video of our favorite shades
) Saturated hues like this one from Butter London are the perfect way to add a little flare to your outfit.
A killer contemporary artist teams up with a provocative fine jewelry line and creates a collection inspired by high end pharmaceuticals and medical symbology? It doesn’t get much cooler than that.