July Mood Board: 13 Things That Are Inspiring Us This Month

A new month is here, and our editorial team has been injected with all sorts of summer inspiration, making it the perfect time for the next installment of our StyleCaster Mood Board series!

Our interests are varied—from pop culture and music to the arts, interior design, and (of course!) fashion. Here, we’ve highlighted things our editors are ecstatic about this month. Take a look, and let us know: What’s your July inspiration?

1. Matching Short Suits 
Summer means shedding those overcoats and cool-weather jackets, so make a statement with a printed matching shorts set.  We especially love the ones paired with a cute cropped top, which breaks up the bright floral prints we’ve been seeing all summer. Not sure how to rock a crop top? Here are 25 different ideas. 
2. Prada Candy Florale 
We love Prada’s latest fragrance so much that we smashed a bottle of it for the perfect photo. With hints of honey, powder and springtime air, this floral explosion even shares its fun personality through a custom comic strip on their website.
3. National Ice Cream Day (7/20)
Grab the sugar cones and sprinkles, it’s National Ice Cream Day!  Plan a Sundae party in your office, or just pick up a sweet treat after work. And if anyone makes you feel guilty about all the sweet indulgences, remind them about the ice cream diet, claiming that you can lose pounds by eating pints of the sweet stuff!
4. FKA Twigs
If you’re not one of the (many) fans of the mysterious, beautiful, and talented British singer FKA twigs, let us be the first to introduce you to the enigmatic It-girl that’s taking the music and fashion worlds by storm.  We rounded up 8 awesome facts about the head turning singer/artist.
5. StyleCaster Rule Breakers 
We’re launching our biggest video series yet: StyleCaster Rule Breakers.  This 24 part video series will showcase exclusive chats with provocative, rule breaking superstars Chrissy Teigen, Cynthia Rowley, The SRSLY Girls, and Norma Kamali. Stay tuned to find out how they got to where they are in their careers by being bold, taking risks, and paving their own path in their unique industries.
6. White Birkenstocks 
When it comes to our feet this summer, we’re in a total white out.  This folksy sandal has had a total revival with a chic all white update, curing fashionista foot ailments all over the country.  Don’t believe? Check out these 5 chic style mavens all rocking the ‘stock. 
7. Masters of Sex (7/13)
An appropriate show for our Summer of Sex, this Showtime drama chronicles the unusual lives, romances, and pop culture influences of the real-life pioneers of the science of human sexuality and the sexual revolution, William Masters and Virginia Johnson (portrayed by Michael Sheen and Lizzy Caplan).  Keep your eyes peeled for our favorite underdog character Libby, played by red carpet darling Caitlin Fitzgerald.
8. Robin Thicke’s Paula 
The king of last year’s song of summer (“Blurred Lines”), is making a very clear statement with the drop of his new album Paula: He wants her back. His estranged wife has yet to respond to all his public pleas (we wouldn’t either after this scandal!) but now we all know how Thicke feels about their breakup.
9. July 4th
Get the sparklers ready, it’s America’s birthday!  Whether you opt for firework fingernails or something with more obvious stars and stripes, be sure to celebrate in style. Or you could just look through photos of the hottest all-American models.
10. Minimale Animale crop top bikini 
Who says your bikini has to be itsy-bitsy? We’re loving this waterproof t-shirt top by Miniamle Animale, just be sure to not jump off the high dive.
11. Naughty but Nice Lingerie CV New York 
The first lingerie brand to showcase on Moda Operandi, the designer behind Curriculum Vitae New York knows what she’s doing.  With sexy lines, sophisticated colors, and utterly soft silks all at a contemporary price point, why not slip into something a little more comfortable all summer long?
12. Bold Colored Nails 
When it comes to your fingertips this month we’re all about bold, eye popping colors (we even teamed up with Root Studios and made a fun video of our favorite shades) Saturated hues like this one from Butter London are the perfect way to add a little flare to your outfit.
 A killer contemporary artist teams up with a provocative fine jewelry line and creates a collection inspired by high end pharmaceuticals and medical symbology?  It doesn’t get much cooler than that.
