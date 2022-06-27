Your July Horoscope Says Change Is Coming, So Prepare For A Future That Looks Very Different

Scroll To See More Images

There’s never a good time for something life-changing to happen, so keep in mind that the only thing you have control over is yourself! Your July 2022 horoscope is here and the planets are stirring up drama already. It may even feel like you’re at the mercy of the universe, and TBH, you are. You may feel the heavy weight a lot of transformation this month, as the cosmos are adding a *lot* to your plate. Prepare to grow in ways you never imagined, because even the most carefully laid plans mean nothing to the whims of the universe!

The month starts off with some intense planetary shifts. Mars—planet of courage and conviction—moving into patient and stubborn Taurus on July 5. Although this may slow down your momentum, it’s also showing you the wisdom for waiting until you’re truly ready to do something. Taurus isn’t really stubborn as much as it is certain once it’s made a decision. And if you’re ready to zero in on a goal for the long-haul now is the right time! Mercury—planet of communication and cleverness—will also glide into sensitive and protective Cancer on July 5, which will pave the way for many heart-to-hearts. However, it may leave you feeling afraid to be direct, so be wary of passive aggressive responses!

Although these planetary movements are setting the stage for a quieter and lighter approach to conflict, a full moon in Capricorn on July 13 will bring the ruckus. Because Capricorn is such a hard-working and determined zodiac sign, you may feel hard on yourself and quick to criticize your work. However, this full moon isn’t about putting yourself down, but about pulling yourself up! This full moon in grumpy and goal-oriented Capricorn asks you to take a mature approach to resolving matters and completing your tasks.

On July 17, Venus—planet of love and money—enters darling and demure Cancer on July 17, making you crave a sense of financial and relationship security. Leave behind cold and emotionless situationships in favor of a love affair that’s based on love, nurturing and tenderness. However, as Mercury begins to move through prideful and flamboyant Leo on the July 19, you’ll feel a surge of passion and inspiration take over your heart!

“ As revolutionary and innovative Uranus joins forces with the North Node of Destiny on July 31, you may be on the verge of an incredibly unfathomable change. ”

By the time the new moon in Leo on July 28 takes place, you’ll feel sparks flying in your creative efforts as your artistic juices become far more potent. Now’s the time to put your goals first, because you’ve set aside your needs for others for far too long! Leo doesn’t dull their own shine in order to make their envious frenemies feel more comfortable. Instead, they let themselves shine without inhibition, blinding all who dare to gaze upon their limitless glory. When it’s Leo season, you have every reason to act like a Leo!

July 28 is also when Jupiter—planet of expansion and optimism—will station retrograde in competitive and ego-driven Aries. This may make you feel more nervous as trepidation seeps into your perspective, but that doesn’t mean it will last forever. This retrograde is inspiring you to let go of your obsession with avoiding failure and replace it with a desire to keep trying!

All of this is culminating to a major climax to this month’s story. As revolutionary and innovative Uranus joins forces with the North Node of Destiny on July 31, you may be on the verge of an incredibly unfathomable change. Be prepared to see changes ripple throughout your social circles, and eventually, throughout the rest of the world. Luckily, this shift is also shining a light on your true talents and bringing your awareness to your deepest soul purpose! After all, we’re all in this together and everyone has something valuable to bring to the table. Don’t discount your ability to make the world a better place, because you are very much needed.

Here’s what your June 2022 horoscope has to say about the month ahead, according to your sun and/or rising sign:

How The Planets Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign This Month

Aries

You may spend this month longing to connect with the past. The nostalgia may inspire you to flip through old photo albums and reminisce with your loved ones. Returning to your roots will remind you that you’re connected to something bigger than yourself. Read your full Aries horoscope here.

Taurus

Although you want to move forward and propel yourself in a different direction, it is hard for you to change paths easily due to your fixed and stubborn nature. When Mars enters Taurus on July 5, it will give you the momentum to try new things and to use them as a catalyst for growth. Read your full Taurus horoscope here.

Gemini

If you’re looking for love, July 17 is an ideal time to start swiping right. Although the pending relationship may not become official until next month, it’s an opportune month to meet people who share similar interests as you and to get your flirt on. Read your full Gemini horoscope here.

Cancer

After a whole month of internalizing emotions and experiences, the upcoming weeks will give you the opportunity to finally express how you feel. When communication planet—Mercury—aligns with your Cancer sun sign July 5, you may finally get the answers you’ve been searching for. Read your full Cancer horoscope here.

Leo

Being the glamorous and romantic Leo that you are, love is always on your mind! After all, your zodiac sign does rule the heart chakra. This month, you may feel like dedicating more of your energy towards intimate partnerships, especially when those relationships involve family or close loved-ones. Read your full Leo horoscope here.

Virgo

Jupiter—which will station retrograde on July 28—is stirring up emotions in your eighth your house of intimacy, urging you to face your biggest fears and feelings regarding partnerships. This could bring back ghosts of past relationships into your life. Luckily, many of these people are trying to make amends! Read your full Virgo horoscope here.

Libra

As the full moon in Capricorn sets off a deeper desire to succeed on July 13, your professional ambitions are being galvanized and reignited! And although you may feel like working on Saturdays, try to remember that work isn’t the *only* thing that matters. Read your full Libra horoscope here.

Scorpio

As the month comes to a close, romance will be in the air, and you’ll want to use this energy to open up to and connect with someone special. Just remember to take things a bit easy, and don’t put too much pressure on your relationships right now, especially as it pertains to the future! Read your full Scorpio horoscope here.

Sagittarius

When combative Mars enters your sixth house of health and work on July 5, you may feel like you’re becoming too critical of yourself as well as the people around you. Try not to demand perfection right now, and remember that mistakes are what make us human! Read your full Sagittarius horoscope here.

Capricorn

As Uranus joins forces with the North Node of Destiny by July 31, you may be on the verge of turning your passion project into a cash cow! Take your creative efforts seriously, because it may become a central part of your career as a whole. Read your full Capricorn horoscope here.

Aquarius

When a full moon in Capricorn rises in your 12th house of spirituality on July 13, it will be an opportunity to hit the reset button. Start with a fresh slate and allow the process of healing to commence. Remember, healing is not about becoming “better”, but about accepting yourself for who you are. Read your full Aquarius horoscope here.

Pisces

Most of the month will be spent indulging in creative projects, seeing friends and organizing your life all are important areas to focus on. When Venus glides into Cancer on July 17, it will make you feel right at home with your loved ones, opening you up to new friendships and beautiful opportunities to become smitten! Read your full Pisces horoscope here.