Your July 2021 Horoscope Encourages You To Reconnect With Your Heart

Scroll To See More Images

The sun is in empathetic, mystical and intuitive Cancer and your July 2021 horoscope is encouraging you to reconnect with your heart. This time of year is about letting compassion lead the way as you build a beautiful home for yourself. However, you may be facing more hurdles than usual as this month begins as Mars opposes Saturn on July 1, causing gears to stall and energy levels to plummet. As Venus opposes Saturn on July 6, you may feel equally as inhibited in your relationships, and as though you can’t form an emotional connection. But don’t worry; July is just getting started!

In fact, you’ll really feel the transition into this watery and emotional season by July 9, when the New Moon in Cancer radiates love throughout the cosmos. This new moon is the perfect opportunity to let go of whatever may be preventing you from truly caring about something (or someone). Cancer is a highly protective zodiac sign that values quality time with loved ones in a safe place. Spend time nurturing the most sacred parts of your life without hesitation.

Cancer season will reach new heights by July 12, when Mercury forms a trine with Jupiter, bringing bold ideas to the table. This optimistic moment is about seeking (and speaking) the truth. Watch your knowledge expand like never before! And as the sun forms a trine with Neptune on July 15, you may find it easier to let go of your ego and spread kindness toward others. Remember—we all share the same spirit!

A few changes will start to unfold by July 21. As Venus enters Virgo, you may begin taking your love life a lot more seriously. While Venus in Virgo may not be known for being super flashy or flirtatious, it is famous for inspiring you to work harder and become more dedicated to your relationship.

The sun also enters bold, romantic and creative Leo on July 22, turning up the heat and spicing things up. Time to let your freak flag fly as you embrace the fun and carefree vibes of summer! Leo is a highly dramatic zodiac sign, so it only makes sense that a full moon in Aquarius would take place the very next day, on July 23. This full moon may bring your visionary side to the forefront, inspiring you to pour your energy into a cause that matters to you, fight for your community and build a better world for all of us to enjoy!

The month ends with some major astrological shifts. On July 28, Jupiter will retrograde back into Aquarius, putting a temporary stay on its pleasure-seeking and artistically-enhancing trip through Pisces. This shift may bring back themes from your past as unfinished projects and concerns once again take up space in your mind. Use this energy to become more serious about your goals. And as Mars enters Virgo on July 29, it’s readying you for a highly productive month of August. Start putting your plans into motion! There’s no time like the present.

Read on to find out more and follow the link to your full monthly horoscope.

Aries

On July 1, Mars—your ruling planet—will oppose Saturn, which may lead to unexpected setbacks no matter how hard you try to push through. This is a test of your patience, Aries! Remember: The most beautiful things come to those who wait. Read your full Aries horoscope here.

Taurus

On July 6, Venus—your ruling planet—will oppose Saturn, which may make it harder to balance your personal life with your career. Don’t let external pressure from others put you in a difficult spot, Taurus! Read your full Taurus horoscope here.

Gemini

On July 6, Venus will oppose Saturn, which may make it difficult for you and your lover to understand where you’re both coming from. Beware of passive aggressive responses, because it might only make the problem worse! Read your full Gemini horoscope here.

Cancer

You may be feeling like something is standing in the way of a harmonious relationship. After all, on July 6, Venus will oppose Saturn, which could make it difficult to dig deeper and establish a more profound emotional connection. However, compassionate and empathetic Cancer season still has a long ways to go, so don’t give up hope! Read your full Cancer horoscope here.

Leo

Your month begins with Venus forming an opposition with Saturn, which may put you at odds with a lover, friend or colleague. Conflict may prevent you from seeing eye to eye, forcing you to take a different approach. If you truly care for each other, solving these problems will only bring you closer! Read your full Leo horoscope here.

Virgo

It may feel exceptionally difficult to get to work as the month begins. After all, your month begins with Mars forming an opposition with Saturn, which could leave you feeling uninspired by your work and ready procrastinate. Remember—you’re worth so much more than your productivity, and if you’re struggling to get to work, it’s only temporary! Read your full Virgo horoscope here.

Libra

As Venus—your ruling planet—forms an opposition with Saturn on July 6, you may struggle to find that “spark” that you’re yearning for in a relationship. However, you shouldn’t lose hope just yet, because there is still so much to come this month. Read your full Libra horoscope here.

Scorpio

You may find that certain aspects of your personal life are holding you back from your commitment to your career. As Mars—your ruling planet—forms an opposition with Saturn on July 1, how you treat yourself in private will reveal deeper truths about the way you see yourself in public. Read your full Scorpio horoscope here.

Sagittarius

When Mars forms an opposition with Saturn on July 1, you may feel as though your experiences are somewhat stalled, or like things aren’t unfolding in the ways in which they should. However, beauty can’t always be forced, so have faith that it will reveal itself naturally, in due time. Read your full Sagittarius horoscope here.

Capricorn

As Venus forms an opposition with Saturn—your ruling planet—on July 6, you may feel as though you and your partner are struggling to gain control over the relationship. Remember—an energetic imbalance only breeds resentment. Try working on how you can become equals rather than adversaries. Read your full Capricorn horoscope here.

Aquarius

On July 6, Venus will form an opposition with Saturn—your ruling planet—which may make it all the more difficult to budge in your relationships. However, learning to pick your battles and when to set your ego aside will help you realize that sometimes, love is worth making the change. Read your full Aquarius horoscope here.

Pisces

On July 1, Mars will oppose Saturn, which may bring up anxieties surrounding your ability to succeed and stay productive. Talking down to yourself will only make it worse, so work on praising yourself for accomplishing the little things. Before you know it, you’ll be out of your funk! Read your full Pisces horoscope here.