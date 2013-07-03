15 Major July Fourth Sales To Shop Through The Weekend

It’s hard to believe it’s already the Fourth of July—doesn’t it feel like it was just Memorial Day?

While Independence Day and the week that surrounds it typically involves heading to the beach, watching fireworks, indulging in backyard barbecue grub, and jamming to StyleCaster’s Songs of Summer playlist (listen to it here!), it’s also known for some major sales (this is America, after all.)

To help you celebrate our great nation (and its love of all things retail), we’ve put together a list of 15 major sales to shop through the weekend. From discounts on designer merchandise, to summer sales reasonable enough to binge-buy, you’re not a real shopper if you can’t snag at least one thing.

1. Anthropologie

Take an additional 20% off sale items from the summer tag sale through Sunday, July 7.

2. Aloha Rag

Take up to 75% off spring and summer designer merchandise from labels such as 3.1 Phillip Lim, Carven, Herve Leger, and Proenza Schouler, and receive free shipping.

3. ASOS

Score up to 70% off summer clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and swimwear.

4. Club Monaco

Take an extra 30% off in stores and online with code SUMMER30.

5. Colette

Take 50% off selected brands and styles from Paris’ chicest shop until August 15.

6. FarFetch

Receive up to 40% off select designer merchandise from labels such as Kenzo, Peter Pilotto, Jil Sander, McQueen, and more.

7. Equipment

Take 30% off select printed silky blouses with code PRINTS.

8. Gilt

Everyone favorite flash sale site is offering up to 80% off select contemporary designer merchandise from brands like Tucker, Rebecca Taylor, Helmut Lang, and Marc by Marc Jacobs.

9. J. Crew

Take 40% off all bathing suits and swimwear through Wednesday night, and browse markdowns on other items all weekend, such as chino shorts, loafers, and T-shirts.

10. Theory

Take an additional 25% off sale merchandise with the code EXTRA25. This offer ends Monday, July 8 at midnight.

11. The Outnet

This site’s blowout sale offers shoppers up to 85% off select merch from labels like Marni, Miu Miu, Alexander Wang, Valentino, and Mara Hoffman. Ends Tuesday, July 9.

12. Topshop

Receive an extra 30% off sale items until midnight on Wednesday, July 10.

13. Bloomingdale’s

Save 25 to 65% on clothes, shoes, and accessories online and in-store through Sunday, July 7. Use code SALE20 at checkout online to take 20% off through Thursday, July 4.

14. Yumi Kim

Take 25% off the designer’s signature prints both in-store and online through Sunday using the code JULY4.

15. Nasty Gal

Take 20% off site-wide, which will be applied at checkout.

