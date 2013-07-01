July Cheat Sheet: Movies, Music, TV Shows, and Books to Check Out This Month

Every summer, a seemingly endless array of movies, music, and books are released. There are so many that it can be a feat of epic proportions to keep track of them all.

Luckily for you, dear readers, we’ve done the leg work on your behalf and come up with what’s actually worth keeping up with culture-wise throughout July.

To start, we’ll be keeping our eye on the jaw-dropping dresses at Paris Couture Week, and we’ll definitely be heading to see “The Way, Way Back” when it comes out this weekend. Oh, and how could we forget about purchasing Jay-Z‘s new album on July 4? But seriously, that’s just the beginning. By the time August rolls around, we’re going to be completely—and culturally—exhausted from all the buzzy things that are happening this month!

Click through the slideshow for key things to see, hear, and read this month!

