25 Incredible July 4th Sales to Shop Through the Weekend

While Independence Day and the week that surrounds it typically involves heading to the beach, watching fireworks, indulging in barbecue grub, and jamming to songs of summer (see every one since 1985 here!), it’s also known for some incredible July 4th sales (this is America, after all.)

To help you celebrate our great nation (and its love of all things retail), we’ve put together a list of 25 major sales to shop through the weekend. From discounts on designer merchandise, to summer sales reasonable enough to binge-buy, you’re not a real shopper if you can’t snag at least one item.

American Apparel

Take 20% off select merchandise with code USA. Ends July 6.

Anthropologie

Shoppers take an extra 20% off sale items with code BUZZ20.

Aritzia

Take up to 50% off select items.

ASOS

Take 20% off full-priced items with code PARTYINTHEUSA, and up to 50% off other select styles.

Barney’s Warehouse

Take an extra 30% off clothing.

Bird

Up to 50% off all sale merchandise.

Bloomingdale’s

Take up to 65% off certain items. Ends July 6.

C.Wonder

Up to 70% off select items.

Club Monaco

Take an additional 40% off sale items with code MIDSUMMER, and up to 50% off sale items online.

Diane von Furstenberg

Enjoy an additional 40% off sale styles with code JULY40. Ends July 7.

Farfetch

Up to 40% off select styles.

Front Row Shop

30% off select summer styles.

Intermix

Take an extra 40% off sale items.

Kate Spade Saturday

Extra 25% off all sale styles with code INSTANT25.

Need Supply Co.

Take 20% off sale items and swim with code ALLTHAT20.

Net-A-Porter

Take an extra 20% off sale styles with code SALE20.

Of A Kind

Take 35% off site wide with code UPINYOURGRILL. Ends July 8.

Opening Ceremony:

Get $50 off every $250 spent.

The Outnet

Take an extra 30% off select styles starting July 4.

Saks Fifth Avenue

Take up to 70% off select items.

Saks Off Fifth

Take an extra 50% off site wide. Ends July 6.

ShoeMint

Get 40% off all full-priced items. Ends July 7.

SSENSE

Up to 70% off select items.

Topshop

Get an extra 30% off sale items.

Urban Outfitters:

Take up to 70% off select items.