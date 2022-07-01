Your July Love Horoscope Is Full Of Makeups & Breakups, So Prepare For A Romantic Rollercoaster Ride

Scroll To See More Images

Summer is in full swing, which is one of many reasons why everyone’s libido is on high alert! I bet you’re already daydreaming of lacing fingers on the beach and kissing your crush during a cotton candy sunset. And as luck would have it, your July 2022 love horoscope will give you a glimpse of where your romantic escapades are taking you next.

If you’re in the mood for a love story that’s affectionate and emotionally-invested, you’ll love what this month has in store. On July 5, passionate Mars will enter sensual and grounded Taurus, bringing your focus toward a more patient understanding of love. Even though Taurus can be stubborn and inflexible, don’t be fooled—this zodiac sign is also deeply romantic! Don’t skimp on the essential oils and love candles, because Taurus is all about titillating the senses.

Mercury—planet of communication—will also enter protective and nurturing Cancer on July 5, inspiring you to prioritize kindness and compassion in the way you communicate with your partner. However, Cancer has a tendency to want to avoid conflict and beat around the bush, so remember—your partner can’t read your mind, so don’t be afraid to tell them what’s bothering you.

By July 13, a full moon in sturdy and reliable Capricorn will take place, reminding you that relationships take work! And although Capricorn isn’t famous for being cheesy and romantic, this zodiac sign is always willing to put in the effort to make their partner feel safe, loved and cared for. At the end of the day, Capricorn is a provider, so don’t forget that acts of service is a love language that deserves to be spoken fluently.

During this full moon, Venus—planet of love—will also form a trine with steady and strengthening Saturn, giving you a solid foundation to work with. This is a beautiful time to set goals with your partner, so make sure you’re on the same page. By the time Venus enters sweet and caring Cancer on July 17, you’ll be in a beautiful position to build a home together, so cancel your plans and spend your summer evenings serving each other home-cooked meals and cuddling on the couch. And remember, Cancer is highly sentimental, so don’t think twice before sending your crush a love letter they can cherish forever.

The sun enters dramatic and vibrant Leo on July 22, which definitely turns things up a notch! As Venus squares off with Jupiter—planet of extravagance—you may find yourself craving grand displays of affection and romantic, over-the-top dates that last until the next morning. Just remember to pace yourself, because emotions are running hot! As chatty Mercury squares off with aggressive Mars on July 26, the odds of getting into an argument are much higher than usual. Take negative things said in the heat of the moment with a grain of salt, especially if you’re both willing to apologize for your side of things.

As the month comes to a close, emotions will get more and more intense! After all, on July 31, Uranus—planet of sudden and unexpected change—will join forces with the North Node of Destiny in Taurus. This planetary alignment will bring plenty of shifts that no one saw coming, especially when it comes to your relationships! If things don’t seem to be going your way in your love life, don’t let it defeat you. As July comes to a close, you’ll find that sometimes it just isn’t meant to be—and that’s OK! Remember that remaining in a dead-end relationship only prevents you from finding the relationship of your dreams.

Here’s what the love department has in store for you this month, according to your sun sign and/or rising sign:

How The Planets Will Affect Your Love Life This Month

Aries

This month, you’re craving a type of love that’s sweet and sentimental; the type of love that never leaves you questioning where you stand with each other. If you’re single, this is a beautiful time to indulge in self-love and give yourself a break from the dating scene, especially if you’re feeling burned out. However, once Leo season begins on July 22, your desire to be romanced will reach overcome your need to lay low! Express yourself to the fullest, reach out to your crush and don’t forget to indulge in your confidence. As Venus squares off with Jupiter in Aries on July 25, you’re indulging in a form of romance that makes you feel like you belong; like you’ve finally find someone who makes you feel at home.

Taurus

This month, you’re in the mood to flirt with your crush and charm then with your intellectual cleverness! This is a beautiful time for online dating, as your way with words will make anyone want to spend time with you. And as Venus squares off with Jupiter in your 11th house of friendships on July 25, you may find that platonic relationships can turn into something much sexier as summer continues to gain momentum. However, don’t feel the need to put a label on things too soon. After all, on July 31, Uranus will join forces with the North Node of Destiny in Taurus, which will drag you into the future and remove what is no longer meant for you. And while some relationships may be ending, new ones are also just beginning!

Gemini

This July, you’re feeling more beautiful than ever, thanks to the fact that Venus will be moving through Gemini as it begins. Venus is the planet of luxury and beauty, which means you’re being blessed with good looks and a level of irresistible charm that could attract the most unattainable person in the room! And as Venus forms a trine with Saturn in Aquarius on July 13, you’re finding that the love you’re feeling for yourself—as well as your lover—has the power to last. If someone has caught your eye, there’s a chance it could turn into a stable, long-term relationship down the line. However, as Mercury squares off with Mars on July 26, some deep-seated resentments may arise. Tackle these issues with patience and understanding, because there’s more to the story.

Cancer

This month may be monumental for your love life, Cancer. After all, on July 13, a full moon in Capricorn will shake things up in your seventh house of partnerships, shining a light on where you stand with someone you love. If things are headed in the right direction, your partner won’t leave you questioning things! When someone tells you who they are, make sure you listen. As Venus in Cancer squares off with over-the-top Jupiter on July 25, your reputation will gain momentum, making you the talk of the town! If you’re single, this could be when potential suitors fall in love with the latest selfie you posted. And if you’re in a relationship, this may be when you let the whole world know just how happily taken you are!

Leo

The beginning of July may feel slow and confusing, especially when it comes to your love life. As the Cancer sun moves through your spiritual 12th house, you’re feeling the need to indulge in solitude and get to know yourself through introspection. However, just because you’re spending time alone doesn’t mean you’re not wanted. After all, Venus will form a trine with Saturn in your relationship sector on July 13, reminding you that your true friends aren’t going anywhere! However, once Leo season begins on July 22, all of that is bound to change! Prepare to feel alive in your skin and ready to show the world who you are. This is a beautiful month to prioritize freedom and independence in your love life, especially as a new moon in Leo takes place on July 28, you’re embracing a whole new chapter of life. Don’t change your plans for someone who hasn’t earned it!

Virgo

You may feel like experimenting with new forms of affection and romance this month, Virgo. As Mars enters your adventurous ninth house on July 5, the cosmos are encouraging you to let your freak flag fly and keep an open mind when it comes to your sexuality! And if you’re in the mood to meet new people and mingle, wait for Venus to enter your 11th house of social circles on July 17, because you’ll have the power to make so many new friends! And as Venus squares off with Jupiter in your relationship sector on July 25, there’s a strong chance that one of the new people in your life might be worth falling for. However, as Mercury squares off with Mars on July 26, be extra mindful of miscommunication! Be clear, especially when speaking your mind, so no one can misinterpret what you’ve said.

Libra

You’re feeling drawn to sexual experiences that are not only satisfying, but emotionally cathartic. Once Mars enters your orgasmic eighth house on July 5, it will encourage you to let down your guard and truly open yourself up to sexual intimacy. Give in to what your body wants! Embrace a sense of confidence and stability in your relationships this month, because on July 13, Venus will form a trine with Saturn in your romantic fifth house, showing you that love is not always about instant gratification, but about patience and longterm commitment. However, as Venus squares off with Jupiter in your seventh house of partnerships on Jul 25, your impulses may take over, enticing you to let the whole world know how you feel about someone.

Scorpio

This month is major for your love life and your relationships, Scorpio. It all begins on July 5, when Mars enters your seventh house of partnerships and increases the heat of passion, but also the level of volatility! If you find yourself arguing with your SO this month, pay attention to the themes that keep coming up, because it will shine a light on the problems that need fixing. As Venus forms a trine with Saturn in your sensitive fourth house on July 13, you’ll have a strong foundation to build a more empathetic relationship, so remember—you and your lover are supposed to be *with* each other, not against each other. However, by the end of the month, the universe will intervene! As Uranus joins forces with the North Node of Destiny on July 31, there’s a strong chance your relationships will change in a major way. Prepare for inevitable goodbyes, but also guaranteed hellos.

Sagittarius

This month is all about your relationships, Sagittarius. After all, it begins with Venus moving through your seventh house of partnerships, inspiring your lovers and friends to show you how much you matter to them. And once Venus forms a trine with Saturn in your third house of communication on July 13, you may find yourself making headway with a lover, especially if you’re having trouble listening to each other and feeling heard. By the time Venus enters your intimate eighth house on July 17, what you’re craving from your relationships will become much deeper and more intense. As Venus squares off with Jupiter in your sensitive fourth house, there’s a chance that your emotions will reach new heights, especially if you’re not with someone who makes you feel safe. Your heart deserves to feel understood, so don’t settle for less than a true connection.

Capricorn

This month, you’re not only coming to terms with who you want to be with or what kind of relationship you want, but you’re also getting to know the person you’re becoming. Mars will enter your romantic fifth house on July 5, spicing up your sex life and making your orgasms that much more satisfying! And as a full moon in Capricorn rises on July 13, your inner truth will rise to the surface, forcing you to acknowledge what you really stand for. Exert your independence and have pride in who you are, even when people attempt to change you. As Venus squares off with Jupiter in your communication sector on July 25, you may feel inspired by your love life, especially if you’re dating someone who can keep up with your intellectual chops! Prepare for a love story you’ll never forget, because as Uranus joins forces with the North Node of Destiny on July 31, you’re realizing that love comes in many forms and you don’t have to want the same thing someone else does.

Aquarius

This month, your feeling loved and respected for all the hard work you do! As Venus in your romantic fifth house forms a trine with Saturn in Aquarius on July 13, it’s clear that all the effort you’ve been putting into self-love and self-improvement is starting to pay off. After all, it’s attracting lovers and friends who align with your frequency! And as a new moon in Leo shines through your seventh house of partnerships on July 28, there’s a strong chance you’re falling in love with someone new (or falling even more deeply in love with someone you’re already with). However, keep in mind that the universe may have its own plans. As Uranus joins forces with the North Node of Destiny on July 31, it may cause major changes to unfold throughout your life. Prepare for these changes to affect your relationships too.

Pisces

As this month begins, you might be in the mood to flirt, embrace romance and express yourself! After all, the Cancer sun will be moving through your colorful and creative fifth house, inspiring you to satisfy your desires and make this world a more beautiful place. Your love life will thank you for it, but remember—not everything is always as it seems. As Venus squares off with Neptune in Pisces, there’s a chance you might confuse love for something more superficial, so make sure you’re not just seeing what you want to see. Make your needs known, speak your opinions out loud and engage in conversations, because you’re realizing how important communication is for your relationship. As Uranus joins forces with the North Node of Destiny on July 31, a conversation that changes *everything* could take place. Make sure you’re speaking from the heart.

