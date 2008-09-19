Juliette Has a Gun–My Current Obsession

I have a slight obsession with perfumes. There are few things that get me as excited as shopping for a new fragrance once I’ve tired of my current one. There’s something so sensual (literally and figuratively) about discovering the perfect new scent that communicates something hidden and intangible about your personality, your life, your dreams, and desires. AND, I think it’s the sexiest thing to have a paramour actually pick out a perfume for you–it can speak volumes about the way a man views you. Example: I once had a boyfriend who eagerly presented me with a bottle of Angel, by Thierry Mugler. To me, that particular fragrance is cloyingly sweet, overwhelmingly strong, ubiquitous….common. We broke up soon after.

I know that seems a bit drastic, but I’m really into it. Obviously. The problem with this little hobby, is that it tends to literally take over my personal space. Insert picture above of my bedroom dresser. I counted no less than 19 different bottles this morning while I was musing over which one I felt like putting on today. Clearly, I should edit my selection down, but I just can’t seem to part with any of them. My current favorite is Miss Charming by Juliette Has a Gun (white bottle on far left). I had the pleasure of meeting the perfume’s creator, Romano Ricci (handsome dandy-about-town and Nina Ricci’s grandson) the last time I was in Paris, and he was just as lovely, unique, and seductive as his scent. Rose is the main note in the mix, but it gradually shifts into a clean, powdery, slightly musky, floral smell with hints of berry. In a word, it’s delicious.

Ricci actually has two fragrances in his Juliette Has a Gun line–Miss Charming and Lady Vengeance. When I asked him which he would pick for me, he said, without hesitation, “Miss Charming, of course, because you seem young, pretty, and untouched. You still have innocence.” Needless to say, I was sold.

You can buy it at luckyscent.com for $110.