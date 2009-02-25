Julien MacDonald–I’m Obsessed

When I woke up this morning to check the new London shows on Style.com, I kind of freaked out when I came across Julien Macdonald’s genius runway–he’s not one that I usually wait for on the edge of my seat, but this season, his collection recalls the best parts of all my favorite designers (Balmain! Rodarte! Givenchy!) and adds his own special touch. The spiderweb knits were to die, and the spiky strong shoulders on his perfectly tailored jackets had me coming back to look again and again. It was sexy and smart and projected the image of a woman who is a force to be reckoned with–everything I would hope my clothes would say about me. Julien Macdonald’s got a new fan.