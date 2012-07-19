Here Comes The Sun: Swimsuit Model Julie Henderson Is Our Ultimate Summer Babe

Summer is the season that it seems we wait all year to arrive, and then passes in a flash. This year, we wanted to really channel the season in all its glory, so we recruited one of the hottest babes around — Julie Henderson, swimsuit model and Sports Illustrated sweetheart — and transformed her into our ultimate sunshine girl.

Not only is Julie as relaxed and fun-loving as you’d imagine, she was only too willing to dip, dive, and shimmy her way through the day wearing some of the season’s biggest trends — from fringed bikinis to floral prints. Want to achieve some of the looks you see here? Try your hand at simple, classic silhouettes updated with unexpected colors, embellishments or contradictions — and also, don’t be afraid of accessories!

Here, get a glimpse at Julie as our ultimate summer gal, and learn about the busy swimsuit model’s packing tips, work-out secrets, and closet must-haves.

Photographer: Ungano and Agriodimas

Stylist: Liz Doupnik

Makeup Artist: Chifumi Nambashi

Hair Stylist: Matt Fugate at the Wall Group

Model: Julie Henderson at Select Model Management

Producer: Liz Doupnik

Editorial Director: Marni Golden

Photographer Assistants: Devlin Shand, Tommy Agriodimas

Fashion Assistant: Kaitlan Brown