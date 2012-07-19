Here Comes The Sun: Swimsuit Model Julie Henderson Is Our Ultimate Summer Babe

Summer is the season that it seems we wait all year to arrive, and then passes in a flash. This year, we wanted to really channel the season in all its glory, so we recruited one of the hottest babes around — Julie Henderson, swimsuit model and Sports Illustrated sweetheart — and transformed her into our ultimate sunshine girl.
Not only is Julie as relaxed and fun-loving as you’d imagine, she was only too willing to dip, dive, and shimmy her way through the day wearing some of the season’s biggest trends — from fringed bikinis to floral prints. Want to achieve some of the looks you see here? Try your hand at simple, classic silhouettes updated with unexpected colors, embellishments or contradictions — and also, don’t be afraid of accessories!
Here, get a glimpse at Julie as our ultimate summer gal, and learn about the busy swimsuit model’s packing tips, work-out secrets, and closet must-haves.
What should every girl have in her summer closet?
"Every girl should have a little white dress and a panama hat."
Michael Stars Raffia Hat, $64, at Everything But Water; L*Space Sensual Solids Top, $73, at Everything But Water; Ornella Sunglasses, $462, at Mykita; Long Sleeve Cozy Cardigan, $225, at DKNY; Ben- Amun Enamel Anchor Pendant, $258, at Everything But Water
Who are your style icons?
"At the top of the list would be Gisele, Grace Kelly, Jackie Kennedy, Kate Moss and Gwyneth Paltrow."
(L): Distorted Floral Sleeveless Dress, $249, at Cynthia Rowley; Didier Soft Coral Shoes, $187, at Matt Bernson; Coral Chandelier Earrings, $14.99, at Target; The Roma Cuff, $175, at CC Skye; Triple Spike Ring, $125, at CC Skye; (R): Silk Georgette Blouse, $167.50, Orla Kiely; Square Hearts Viscose Shorts, $80, at Karen Walker; Georgia Wedge Sandal, $225, at Charlotte Ronson; Bracelet, $150, at CC Skye; Triple Spike Ring, $125, at CC Skye; Sunglasses, $99, at Guess
As someone who's always on the go, do you have any packing secrets?
"I try to just pack the basics, tanks and tees, blazer and a little black dress. I like to jazz my outfits with different accessories like a belt, back or necklace -- after traveling for a while your outfits can become a little dull."
Paulet Black Cropped Top, $149, at Stop Staring!; Cotton Blend Skirt, $195, at Orla Kiely; Lawson Boyfriend Tuxedo Jacket, $248, at BCBG Maxazria; Harper Envelope Clutch, $545, at Diane Von Furstenburg; Didier Cracked Suede Shoes, $187, at Matt Bernson; Sunglasses, $82, at Guess
Being a swimsuit model, how do you approach being in a bikini as part of your job? What are the best and most challenging parts of it?
"I'm a sun and beach girl, so being in a swimsuit wasn't a problem. However, being photographed in one was a whole new situation that I just had to become comfortable in and find my own little tricks that make me feel relaxed when shooting. I like meeting creative people and traveling the world. But, I dislike the pressure it puts on some young girls to be 'perfect.'"
(L): Pansy Top, $90, at Stop Staring!; Pansy Bottoms, $94, at Stop Staring!; Janice Sunglasses, $497, at Mykita; (R): Dress, Price Upon Request, at Timo Weiland; The Woven Shield Necklace, $875, at CC Skye
Any exercise secrets for looking (and feeling!) great in a bikini? What are your favorite cuts for a swimsuit?
"I like to constantly change it up right before being in a swimsuit -- I like to do cardio and resistance training. I think it makes you look and feel best in a shorter amount of time. I always go for a triangle top string bikini. I also love to mix and match suits."
Biarritz Suit, $174, at Basta Surf; The Python Buckle Bracelet, $125, at CC Skye