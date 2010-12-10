Julie Haus Spring 2011 Lookbook: The Catskills And Cool Prints

All photos courtesy of Julie Haus

There are things in life that should be a given, like that you’ll graduate and get a job, or come Spring you’ll be able to find just the perfect little dress. Julie Haus prob can’t help you with the former, but dresses she’s got. Her Spring 2011 collection is inspired by a secluded 135-year old Victorian mountain

lodge that designers Julie and Jason Alkire hang out at every summer in the Catskill mountains.

The lodge is a former convent that sits beside a private lake. It is one of the most serene and romantic properties we have come across in our travels,

Julie Haus-Alkire explains.

Not that the collection of said dresses, shorts, jackets and tanks resembles anything close to woodsy. Instead there are graphic prints, many of which were taken from images shot on location at the historic home. There’s draping, a bit of color, some really amazing separates, and an overall line that’s chic without being too trend driven which means you can buy it and wear it for seasons to come, a worthy investment in case that post-grad job still hasn’t come through.

The price ranges from $195 t0 $900 for coats. If you’re in NYC, Julie Haus recently opened her first store at 458 Broome Street in SoHo between Mercer and Greene. The full collection will be available come spring along with her diffusion line J/J by Julie Haus.







