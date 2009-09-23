Julianne Nicholson and John Krasinski’s Movie Set to Release

When the trailer for Brief Interviews with Hideous Men first came out, we had two thoughts. 1. What would we study in men if we had the chance? 2. How can we convince John Krasinski to talk to us?

It seems as though Julianne Nicholson has the answer to that last question. In the film, a screen adaptation of David Foster Wallace‘s book by the same name, Nicholson plays a graduate student, Sara Quinn, who is exploring the male mind for her thesis.

Her interviews with a wide variety of men including Krasinski, Will Arnett, and Max Minghella start to show her the darkness that lies within humans.

Watch the trailer below for a brief glimpse at what she finds and be sure to check out the movie when it is released on September 25.