Julianne Moore To Star In Reed Krakoff’s Fall 2013 Campaign

In the most recent major over-40 model moment: Reed Krakoff, who will be stepping down as Coach’s artist director to put more weight behind his eponymous brand, has played a big hand right from the start. He just announced that 52-year-old actress Julianne Moore, who has previously had ties to designers like Tom Ford and posed for Bulgari, will star in his Fall 2013 campaign.

“I have admired Julianne’s extraordinary talent and unique style for many years and have been fortunate enough to get to know her on both a professional and personal level,” Krakoff told WWD. “She embodies the combination of personal strength, confidence, and a subtle sensuality, which is strongly reflected in the imagery.”

The first image, above, is one of several that will be released in the September issues of various fashion magazines. What do you think of Julianne as Reed’s new girl?

MORE CAMPAIGNS ON STYLECASTER:

Kate Moss Looks So Young In The New Versace Ads

Over 40 and Fabulous: These Models Are Having A Serious Comeback