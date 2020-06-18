Julianne Hough Is Still ‘Super Upset’ About Her Divorce From Brooks Laich 

A month later, Julianne Hough is still “super upset” about Brook Laich’s divorce. A source told Us Weekly on Thursday, June 18, that the former Dancing With the Stars judge is still heartbroken after news broke that she and her husband were separating after three years of marriage.

“Julianne’s not doing great right now and feels like her brunette hair is a reflection of her feelings,” the insider said. “She is super upset.”

The ballroom dancer and the professional hockey player announced their divorce in May. “We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate. We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward,” the couple said in a statement at the time.

A week or so later, the former America’s Got Talent judge debuted a darker hair color, which Us Weekly’s source believes was a result of her sadness after the end of her marriage. The hair change came after Julianne’s brief stint with pink hair earlier this year.

Julianne and Brooks married in July 2017. However, their breakup in May didn’t come a surprise to many fans, who speculated that the two have been separated for much longer. Rumors that the couple had split started in January when Julianne was photographed without her wedding ring. Around that time, there were also reported that the two were “having problems” in their marriage. There were also reports that the were quarantined in separate states amid the current health crisis.

“Julianne and Brooks’ split was a long time coming,” a source told Us Weekly in May. “They argued a lot and just had different viewpoints on important issues…There’s still a love there, but not in a romantic sense.”