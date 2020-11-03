Here’s How Julianne Hough’s Net Worth Compares to Ex-Husband Brooks Laich

If you’re a fan of Dancing With the Stars, you may be curious about Julianne Hough’s net worth. Of the dozens of professional dancers the ABC reality TV competition has had over the years, Hough is, by far, one of the most well-known. So what is she worth and how much did she make as a pro (and a judge) on DWTS? Well, we’ll dive into that a bit later, but first, let’s explain why people may also be curious about Julianne Hough’s net worth.

In November 2020, Hough filed for divorce from her husband, NHL player Brooks Laich, after three years of marriage. The divorce, which was filed in a Los Angeles court, came five months after Laich and Hough announced their separation. “We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate,” the couple said in a statement at the time. “We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward.”

Though the couple filed for divorce, there was hope at the time that Hough and Laich—who married in 2017—would reconcile. A month before Hough asked to dissolve her marriage to Laich, news broke that the two were on vacation in Idaho to work on their relationship. “They’re not putting any labels on where they stand, which is giving Julianne the freedom to explore where she sees their relationship going,” a source told HollywoodLife at the time. “Brooks would love to see them officially reconcile, but he’s not putting any pressure on her and would never want her to be unhappy. They’ve both been really happy and positive, and are having an amazing time on their trip.” In the end, though, it didn’t seem that Hough and Laich could work out their differences, as Hough officially filed for divorce soon after.

Ahead, is what we know about Julianne Hough’s net worth, how much she made on DWTS and if she’s worth more than Brooks Laich.

How much did Julianne Hough make on Dancing With the Stars?

Hough made her DWTS debut as a professional dancer on season 4 in 2007. She was partnered with Olympic speed skater Apolo Ohno and won her first season, making her the youngest ever pro to win DWTS at the time. She went on to win one more time in season 5 while partnered with Indianapolis 500 champion Hélio Castroneves. In 2008, Hough announced her exit from DWTS after five seasons. Her final season was season 8, in which she was partnered with her boyfriend at the time, Chuck Wicks. Hough returned as guest judge in seasons 17 and 18 before becoming a permanent judge in seasons 19 through 21 and 23 through 24.

As for how much she made as a professional dancer, that’s unclear. According to the Reel Rundown, professional dancers made $1,600 per episode in the first few seasons. That rate has since increased to around $5,200 per episode or around $100,000 for the whole season. According to Gossip Cop, not all pros are paid the same either. Per the site, “contracts are renegotiated each season” depending on how popular a pro is and how long they’ve been on the show. “Obviously there’s going to be pay increases based on longevity and other factors. The pros haven’t ‘revolted’ because they are grateful for the show’s exposure, and ABC, as well as the producers, treat them appropriately,” the site reported.

Because of this we can expect Hough to have made a lot as a pro. In 2017, People reported that pros Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy returned to DWTS solely for the paycheck to raise their son. “Having a kid is not cheap and doing the show gives them a lot more financial freedom,” a source said at the time. “Maks had concerns that being a dad would consume his whole life but since Shai arrived, he and Peta both realized they can handle the show and being parents too.”

As for Hough’s judge’s salary, that seems to be a lot more. The Reel Rundown reported that judges were paid $250,000 per episode in the show’s heyday, but that rate has since gone down to $1.2 million per season, which is still more than pros make. So it makes sense that Hough would return as a judge.

Along with DWTS, Hough has also made money from TV and movie roles on projects such as Grease Live, Footloose, Rock of Ages, Safe Haven and Dirty Grandpa. In 2019, she also served as a judge on America’s Got Talent for season 14. In 2008, Hough also released her first self-titled country album. She followed the release with an EP of Christmas music titled Sounds of the Season: The Julianne Hough Holiday Collection.

What is Julianne Hough’s net worth?

Now to the big question: What is Julianne Hough’s net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, Hough is worth $10 million, which accounts for the money she’s made from her various TV and movie gigs. Her ex-husband, Brooks Laich, makes more than her. Per Celebrity Net Worth, Laich is worth $14 million thanks to his professional hockey player career. Hough does, however, make more than her older brother and fellow DWTS alum, Derek Hough, who is worth $8 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.