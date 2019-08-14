Julianne Hough and Gabrielle Union Have Legs for Days in Their ‘America’s Got Talent’ Looks

Scroll To See More Images

If you’ve been tuning into America’s Got Talent this season, you’re sure to have noticed judges Julianne Hough and Gabrielle Union looking fine AF every single episode. The pair always comes dressed to the nines even though they’re sitting and watching people on stage for the majority of the show. On Tuesday night, for the most recent episode of America’s Got Talent, Julianne Hough and Gabrielle Union looked just as good as ever—if not better, TBH. Both Hough and Union stepped out on the AGT red carpet with legs! for! days! If you haven’t caught an episode of America’s Got Talent yet, you totally should, even if it’s just to witness the incredible outfits Julianne Hough and Gabrielle Union wear.

With a caption like “Did someone say legs?” of course legs are the first thing you notice. And honestly, how could you not? Both Hough and Union are serving looks on looks, and I feel blessed to even witness such beauty. Plus, their legs are so shiny! Did they lather themselves up with lotion or baby oil before hitting the red carpet? Because I’m totally going to do that from now on. Even if I’m just walking to the store wearing workout shorts, my legs are going to be shining from the street all the way to the AGT stage. My legs are nowhere near as long as Union or Hough’s, but that doesn’t mean I can’t have legs for days, too. It’s a mindset, people.

Gabrielle Union looks like a mermaid-turned-ballerina in this green The Blondes gown, and I’m here for it. Not to mention the matching green eyeshadow the AGT judge is rocking, which makes this a seriously major look.

Then there’s Julianne Hough in a gold Maticevski gown. The glitz! The glamour! The legs! I’m not saying I’ll be watching America’s Got Talent for the judges’ outfits alone, but I’m not not saying that.