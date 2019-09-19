Julianne Hough and Gabrielle Union Both Went Metallic AF for the ‘America’s Got Talent’ Finale

Scroll To See More Images

If you have watched any episode of America’s Got Talent this season, I’m sure you’ve definitely noticed judges Julianne Hough and Gabrielle Union looking absolutely stunning every! single! episode! The pair always comes dressed to the nines even though they’re sitting and watching people on stage for the majority of the show. On Wednesday night, at the America’s Got Talent finale, Julianne Hough and Gabrielle Union had my jaw dropping to the damn floor. Both Hough and Union stepped out on the AGT red carpet in killer metallic outfits. If you didn’t watch any of America’s Got Talent this season, you should totally go back and check out some episodes—even if it’s just to witness the incredible outfits Julianne Hough and Gabrielle Union wear.

Hough and Union both decided to shine bright for the America’s Got Talent season finale, and I think I might need some sunglasses. Seriously, the judges both looked so shiny (and beautiful!) in their metallic ensembles. Lit up like disco balls, these ladies might as well have been the stars of the show. Plus, I love that the two kind of matched for the show’s finale. I don’t know whether or not the metallic vibe was planned, but I do know I love it.

At the America’s Got Talent finale red carpet, Julianne Hough posed in a gold dress with the most beautiful shoulder details. I mean, talk about a swoon-worth gown. And, of course, the dancer has legs for days. Are we even surprised?

Then, Gabrielle Union steps out in a shimmery mermaid-eque gown that I wish could have worn to my high school prom. This dress is so sleek, shiny and classic—not to mention extremely flattering—and I need it in my closet. Gabrielle Union certainly knows how to go out with a bang.