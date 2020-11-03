Julianne Hough Just Filed to Divorce Brooks Laich a Month After They Got Back Together

The end of an era. Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich are divorcing after three years of marriage.

According to documents obtained by The Blast, the Dancing With the Stars alum filed to dissolve her marriage from the NHL player in Los Angeles on Monday, November 2. The divorce comes five months after the couple announced their breakup in May. “We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate,” Hough and Laich said in a statement at the time. “We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward.”

They they announced their split in May, it seemed like Hough and Laich were on the road to reunite in September when new broke that they went on vacation together in Idaho. “Brooks and Julianne are staying on Lake Coeur d’ Alene and are in a really good place right now,” a source told HollywoodLife at the time. “They’re not putting any labels on where they stand, which is giving Julianne the freedom to explore where she sees their relationship going. Brooks would love to see them officially reconcile, but he’s not putting any pressure on her and would never want her to be unhappy. They’ve both been really happy and positive, and are having an amazing time on their trip.”

Their reunion also came after Laich and Hough took to their Instagram at the time to share similar photos of the hockey player’s Husky dog, Koda, which led fans to believe that they were at the same place at the same time. ”Both Julianne and Brooks are very unique deep people that have found each other,” a second source told HollywoodLife at the time. “They are so much on each other’s wavelengths that it often provides struggle for their relationship. The saying goes, ‘Opposites Attract’, well they aren’t opposites, they are very much alike and that works for them but again puts a strain on things as well.”

The source continued, “They are genuine friends, and they are genuinely trying to figure everything else out and going on trips together and hanging out is the baby steps they are taking to see where everything goes. 2020 has thrown everyone for a loop and Julianne and Brooks are no different. They are trying to figure everything out, and they are currently in a good place and looking to see what happens from this point. All good so far though.”

A third source told HollywoodLife that Hough and Laich—who married in July 2017—had been reconnecting for the past couple months before their Idaho vacation together. “This has been slowly happening over the past couple months, they’ve been reconnecting and talking about what it will take to make the marriage work,” the source said. “This trip is a chance to explore that more and everyone’s hoping that it will stick. It’s still hard to say what will happen but her friends and family are definitely rooting for them to make it.”

The insider continued, “Even when they were apart they were talking all the time. They’re both such great people and they truly love each other, it’s just a matter of figuring out if they can live together.”