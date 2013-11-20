Steal Her Style: Where to Get Julianne Hough’s Chic Olive Tote (On Sale!)

If we didn’t know better, we might posit that Julianne Hough’s fairly recent breakup from longtime boyfriend Ryan Seacrest turned her style from classic and streamlined to a bit more grunge-inspired chic. The dancer and actress stepped out in Hollywood yesterday to have lunch with a girlfriend, wearing this.

We won’t lie, we kind of love what Julianne has going on here: the ripped n’ rolled jeans, the black booties, the plaid shirt tied at the waist, the crop top, the leather jacket. And not least of all: the bag. It’s SoCal-based brand Linea Pelle’s Hunter tote, which comes in a soft-washed leather in black, cobalt, and (how Julianne rocked it) olive green.

Best of all: the tote’s on sale! We found it on LineaPelle.com for $213, down from its original $305 retail price. If it helps even Julianne Hough pull off a bad-girl, grunge vibe, then we think it might just fit well into our wardrobe as well. The bag’s staple quality means it’s versatile—perfect for a lunch out with a girlfriend, a day at the office, or a day spent running errands.

Head over to Linea Pelle to shop the cute bag now!