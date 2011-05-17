Julia Roberts and Tom Hanks on W, How To Dress Like an Olsen

I am an advocate of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger.



SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

Julia Roberts and Tom Hanks are in this month’s W. (Hollywood Life)

Want to know how to dress like an Olsen? This is an interesting guide… (Thought Catalog)

Ivanka Trump is a prego Playboy bunny who thinks her Dad should be pres. (Harper’s Bazaar)

Sarkozy’s Dad admitted with Carla Bruni is pregnant, which is kind of funny. (Styleite)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @BarneysFASHION Amanda Brooks My asst says I look ready to mount a horse today. English or Western? yfrog.com/h0882klj Decidedly English.

RT @StyleList The secret to Cleopatra’s flawless complexion: bathing in sour lamb’s milk. #SonicSkincare Interesting…

RT @gilesandbrother Mark your calendar.. giles & brother will be on @giltgroupe tomorrow with some amazing deals. Don’t miss it! LOVE this line.

RT @carlscrush Hello salad, I wish you were big mac with fries Word, brother.