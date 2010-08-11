Julia Roberts Eats, Prays And Loves In All Black

Julia Roberts attends the premiere of ‘Eat Pray Love.’ Photo: Michael Loccisano, Getty Images

What does a superstar wear on the red carpet when she hardly needs the publicity from a little fashion buzz? Head-to-toe black with black and then more black, it seems. Julia Roberts certainly looks just as bright eyed and pretty (not to mention leggy) as she did in her Mystic Pizza days in a Stella McCartney blazer, Diane von Furstenberg shorts and Roger Vivier strappies for the NYC premiere of Eat, Pray, Love, but we have to stifle a bit of a yawn.

The mom of three channeled the film’s India location with gold and blue bangles by Coomi and chandelier earrings a definite bright spot amidst a sea of black along with those perfectly styled waves. But here’s hoping for a surprise or two along the press junket!

Related:

Dress Like A Stylist With 5 Chic Pieces