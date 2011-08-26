Julia Restoin-Roitfeld Stuns in Ad Campaign for Hanni y

Julia Restoin-Roitfeld, daughter of Equipment creator Christian Restoin and former French Vogue editrix Carine Roitfeld, is pretty much fashion royalty, so it’s no surprise that she looks effortlessly glamorous in front of the camera. The beauty has previous modeling experience as the face of Tom Ford’s first fragrance Black Orchid in 2006, and as the face of jean company Restoration of the Monarchy. She even appeared in her mom’s recent Barneys New York ads, clad in Givenchy. Her creative talents have been put to good use as a campaign director for brands like Rock & Republic and Altuzarra, but I must say her latest work is my favorite by far.

As the face of the fall 2011 campaign for Hanni y, Julia looks absolutely fantastic. Shot by Jan Welter, the photographs showcase her striking features and flawless figure. Hanni y’s designs are modern and glamorous, with an emphasis on shapes and bold patterns, and are available at top luxury retailers like Barneys and Bergdorf Goodman. I think she is the perfect person to showcase this up-and-coming brand, and I look forward to her future modeling work.

Images viaFashion Gone Rogue








