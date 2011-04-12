Julia Restoin Roitfeld is Shooting in Carrie Bradshaw’s Apt

Just a few moments ago I wrote how much fun fashion shoots are. I mean, playful hair and makeup people, a cool location, copious amounts of free food and drinks, beautiful people it’s just a great way to spend a day.

Julia Restoin Roitfeld seems to be having one of those great days. Carine’s daughter is tweeting from on location in NYC.

First, four hours ago: RT @JuliaRestoin Shooting for Vogue China today!!!

Followed by: RT @JuliaRestoin Shooting in “carrie bradshaws” penthouse! Looking for the shoe closet.

Sex and the City 2 was awful, but that space was decorated so beautifully, you almost wish it was all still there.