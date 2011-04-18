Julia Restoin-Roitfeld And Her BF Are Hot, Make Out [Video]

There are some couples who are constant reminders that life is unfair. Just when you see a gorgeous girl at the helm of fashion royalty and feel that green monster looming, you find out she has an equally (if not better looking) beau. Julia Restoin-Roitfeld and her boyfriend, model Robert Konjic, are just that type. Their hotness recently brought some edge to the cover of this month’s Tatler Russia (with an exposed nipple reminiscent of her mom’s creative touch), and now they’ve teamed up with director Indira Cesarine for XXXX Magazine in a film titled “The Crush.”

Konjic plays Roitfeld’s driver, who waits on her as she talks to a mysterious third party on the phone (while wearing a sparkly dress, of course.) As expected, the film utilizes their real-life chemistry to play out a flirtation with windblown hair, stolen glances in the rearview mirror, and silent, lingering moments of staring. I could hardly sit through the four minutes, but managed thanks to much appreciated still shots of Konjic. The film concludes with a long, tongue-filled makeout session in red light that continues even after credits have gone up. As expected, the film is overly gratuitous, but when two people look that good together, and on camera, who can blame them?