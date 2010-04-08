Julia Restoin-Roitfeld Covers the New Issue of Intermission Magazine

Image via Imagist

Like mother, like daughter. Julia Restoin-Roitfeld, daughter of French Vogue Editor Carine Roitfeld, has been making her own waves in the fashion world, well, since she was born. The junior Roitfeld famously modeled for Italian Vogue Bambini in 1990 shot by Mario Testino. Julia may be all grown up but the girl still has her modeling chops. The New York-by-way-of-Paris art director covers Intermission Magazine’s first Swedish issue (see center image above), set to hit newstands on April 12th. When she’s not in front of the camera, Julia is more behind-the-scenes. She’s consulted with several designers on their artistic direction including up-and-coming designer Jen Kao.