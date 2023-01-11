Julia Garner Stuns In Ballerina Pink At The 2032 Golden Globes

Scroll To See More Images

The 80th Annual Golden Globes Awards is back to quench our thirst for red-carpet elegance, celebrity fanfare, and a few long-winded acceptance speeches. For the nominated actors, award season is a chance to make a statement outside of the characters they play on screen. While most attendees are nominated for a singular role, some take it to the next level and are nominated for multiple characters. Julia Garner is one of the stars nominated for multiple performances at this year’s awards, but dare we say that Julia Garner’s 2023 Golden Globes look deserves a third nomination?

The actress wore a light pink gown with a crystal overlay to the 80th Annual Golden Globes awards. The strappy dress features three tiers of fabric down the length of the gown which gives it a beautiful mermaid silhouette. The crystal overlay delicately hangs down from the straps and bust of the dress giving it a maximalist fashion edge. Garner typically chooses darker color schemes for her red carpet looks, this light pink dress is a softer approach to glamour for the star. Light pink is a popular shade this year on the red carpet—a direct impact of the Balletcore trend that has been dominating fashion over the last few months.

For hair, Julia Garner changed up her usual curly blonde locks and debuted a sleek pixie cut on the red carpet. She kept her makeup very neutral. The combination of her hair and makeup is a nice contrast to the glitz of her pink gown.

For accessories, Garner matched the crystal detailing on her gown with a long diamond necklace, simple diamond studs and a large diamond ring.

Julia Garner is no stranger to the red carpet and has been booked and busy for the last few years. If you have yet to binge her performance in Netflix’s 2022 limited series Inventing Anna, you have some homework to do. Her portrayal of faux-heiress-scammer Anna Sorkin in the series earned her the nomination for Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Motion Picture category. Garner is also nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for her role in the series Ozark which she was also previously nominated for in 2021.

As far as Garner’s typical red carpet style goes, it’s safe to say that she doesn’t just leave the drama for the screen. She typically opts for statement dresses for red-carpet events and doesn’t shy away from cut-outs, velvet fabrics and sheer layers.

It’s reported that Julia Garner has been offered the role of Madonna in the upcoming Biopic. While Garner is a pro at playing real-life people on screen, she always lets her own style shine through during big red carpet-moments. Her 2023 red carpet look is very different from the fashion of either of the characters Garner plays. We are eager to see how the possible Madonna role will impact Julia Garner’s red-carpet style—we’re already counting on many more award nominations and appearances for Garner in the future.