Is Julia Fox’s Style Kanye West-Approved?

I don’t usually give much weight to my boyfriend’s opinions on my personal style—but if I was dating Kanye West, I might feel differently. The creative maverick and fashion designer has always had a strict sartorial vision, even getting credit for helping transform ex-wife Kim Kardashian West into the style icon she is today. But now, Ye has a new boo, and I can’t help but wonder: Will Julia Fox be our new style icon?

31-year-old Fox is best known for her role in 2019’s Uncut Gems, but I wouldn’t exactly peg her as a red carpet mainstay. She’s had a few moments in the spotlight, but chances are, the actress is about to get a ton more. That’s the Kanye West effect, people.

Luckily, Fox seems more than ready to step into the spotlight—and perhaps, to embrace West as her boyfriend-slash-stylist. Just last night, while attending a performance of Slave Play in New York City (which, our Entertainment Editor noted, she arrived late to) Fox accompanied West wearing a gorgeous blue Sies Marjan coat. It felt like a far cry from some of her past looks, but she did arrive in a chic little number to the CFDA Awards back in November, so maybe she’s trying to branch out in the year ahead.

Generally, Fox’s vibe is anything bodycon and black. Oh, and she loves to accessorize. Like, sparkly statement earrings, bracelets and rings for every single outfit. And a glitzy purse to accompany whenever possible! In addition to stalking her red carpet photos and her Instagram for outfit pics, I’ve been looking into Fox’s stylist, Matthew Mazur, who occasionally posts a behind-the-scenes look at the styling process.

Fox is definitely hard at work developing a signature look, but does she have the sartorial chops to measure up to Kim K? Personally, I’m not into Who Wore It Best Culture—I’m cool with both women serving their own unique fashion moments instead of being compared just because of their ties to Kanye.

That said, you can decide for yourself. Scroll on for some of Fox’s best red carpet moments, and let us know if you see her as one of 2022’s style icons on the rise.

CFDA Fashion Awards, 2021

If a silver-foil speckled mint turtleneck and a fur-trimmed sequined midi skirt aren’t enough for you, channel Fox and add sparkly dangling earrings, a novelty bag and some great heels.

Vanity Fair Oscars Party, 2020

This dress is serving classic red carpet bombshell realness, but the addition of the flowery detail on the strap and the blingy necklace add some intrigue up top.

Toronto International Film Festival, 2019

This is definitely my favorite look, mainly because I think Fox looks incredible with her hair pulled back and a statement lip. The pairing of the statement-making skirt with basic black feels a little too safe, but hey, I respect that she tried taking a risk!

“Uncut Gems” Premiere, New York Film Festival, 2019

Fox loves a bodycon dress, but don’t be fooled—she can pull off a suiting moment like nobody’s business! And to make it her own, of course she opted for more sparkly jewelry and a sparkling spherical bag.

Independent Filmmaker Project’s, IFP Gotham Awards, 2019

I love the texture of this sexy, sparkling gown, which fits Fox like a glove. The big cocktail ring on her pointer finger is a nice touch!

GQ’s Men of the Year Celebration, 2019

Catsuits are making a comeback, so feel free to look to Fox’s 2019 getup for inspo. I might’ve chosen a different shoe, but she’s rocking that lacy look!