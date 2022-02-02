Kanye’s New Girlfriend Just Responded to Claims She’s Trying to ‘Channel’ Kim’s Outfits

Her own style. Julia Fox responded to Kim Kardashian copying claims amid her relationship with Kanye West, and denied that she’s trying to “channel” his ex-wife’s fashion choices.

Julia, who started dating Kanye in January 2022 after they met at a New Year’s Eve party in Miami, Florida, took to her Instagram on February 1, 2022, to respond to a Page Six headline that claimed she was tryin to “channel” a past look of Kim’s. The article compared a photo of Julia in a $300 blue Jacque Label breastplate from her Instagram Story on January 31, 2022, to an ad for Kim’s KKW Fragrance Opals collection in November 2021, in which the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum also wore a breastplate crafted in stone by Studio Silius.

In her post, which has since been deleted, Julia denied that her blue breastplate look was inspired by Kim and explained that the photo was from Halloween 2021, three months before she met Kanye. “FYI I wore this on Halloween 2021 and I was supposed to be a slutty Smurf. I forgot to post it,” she wrote over a screenshot of Page Six’s article.”

The post came after Julia responded to claims she’s dating Kanye for “clout.” “It’s funny cause I’m getting all of this attention, but I really couldn’t care,” she said in a recent episode of the “Forbidden Fruits” podcast. “People are like, ‘Oh, you’re only in it for the fame, you’re in it for the clout, you’re in it for the money.’ Honey, I’ve dated billionaires my entire adult life, let’s keep it real.”

A month before she started dating Kanye, Julia also told the podcast in December 2021 that she was a “die-hard, OG” fan of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which ended in 2021 after 20 seasons. “I’m gonna miss Keeping Up,” she said. “I have been watching Keeping Up since it first came out in 2007 when, like, watching it was embarrassing. I wanted them to be my family. You feel like you know them.” Later, Julia added, “It’s like you are happy for them when something good happens to them.”

A source told Page Six on January 14, 2022, that Kim “appreciates” Julia is such a “super fan” of her show. “She appreciates that Julia admires her and her family — and would much rather prefer that over someone who is a hater,” the insider said. Another source also told the site that Kim isn’t bothered by Kanye and Julia’s relationship. “Kim is unbothered by the way that Kanye is courting Julia with makeovers, clothes, [by] dressing her in the same designers — or even the comparisons,” the insider said. The source continued, “Kim loves to see Kanye happy and only wants positive things for him because it’s what’s best for their kids and co-parenting relationship.”

