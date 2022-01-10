Kanye’s Girlfriend Is a ‘Die-Hard’ Fan of the Kardashians—She ‘Wanted Them’ to Be Her Family

Before she started dating him, Kanye West’s girlfriend considered herself to be an OG fan of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. In fact, Julia Fox’s Kim Kardashian family fascination was so deep that the Uncut Gems actress said that she “wanted them to be my family” just one month before she started dating the rapper. Talk about manifesting your reality!

Julia—who started dating Kanye in January 2022 after meeting him on New Year’s Eve in Miami, Florida—openly gushed about her love for her boyfriend’s estranged wife and her family during an episode of the “Forbidden Fruits” podcast in December 2021. In the episode, Julia told co-host Niki Takesh that she was a “die-hard, OG” fan of the Kardashian-Jenner family’s TV series, which ended in 2021 after 20 seasons. “I’m gonna miss Keeping Up,” the actress, 31, shared per Us Weekly.

“I have been watching Keeping Up since it first came out in 2007 when, like, watching it was embarrassing,” she continued. “I wanted them to be my family. You feel like you know them.” Later, Julia added, “It’s like you are happy for them when something good happens to them.”

Evidently, Julia was well aware of Kim and Kanye’s divorce—along with the SKIMS founder’s new romance with Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson. “Can we talk about the Kim and Kanye divorce? Wait, can we talk about Kim and Pete Davidson, though?” she asked at one point during the podcast episode, proving just how much of a self-professed “stan” she was for the KKW Beauty mogul.

According to Life & Style, Kanye’s girlfriend even made it a point to like Kim’s posts on Instagram in recent weeks before swiftly unliking the photos after news broke of her relationship with Kanye. Kanye and Julia first sparked dating rumors on January 1, 2022, when they were spotted in Miami, Florida while sharing a romantic dinner at the Italian restaurant Carbone, according to photographs published by TMZ.

The following day, Page Six confirmed that the pair were seeing each other. “Julia and Ye are dating,” a source told the site on January 3, 2022. “They both just got out of their former relationships, and they’ve helped each other recover immensely.” Over the course of the next few days, Kanye and Julia were seen on a string of dates from Miami to New York City.

After joining each other in the Big Apple, Julia gushed about her newfound relationship in Interview Magazine. “I met Ye in Miami on New Year’s Eve and it was an instant connection. His energy is so fun to be around,” the Uncut Gems actress said of Kanye. “He had me and my friends laughing, dancing and smiling all night. We decided to keep the energy going and fly back to New York City to see Slave Play. Ye’s flight landed at six and the play was at seven and he was there ON TIME. I was impressed,” she added, referencing their second date on Broadway in New York City.

Julia continued, “After the play we chose to do dinner at Carbone which is one of my favorite restaurants. Obviously. At the restaurant, Ye directed an entire photoshoot for me while people dined! The whole restaurant loved it and cheered us on while it was happening.” The No Sudden Move star went on to recount the “surprise” she received back at his hotel room. “I mean, I’m still in shock. Ye had an entire hotel suite full of clothes,” she said. “It was every girl’s dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment. I don’t know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time. But I was so surprised. Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date!”

“Everything with us has been so organic,” she added during the feature, which included a series of steamy photos. “I don’t know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I’m loving the ride.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is available to stream on Peacock. Here’s how to watch it for free.

For more about the Kardashians, check out Kris Jenner’s 2011 memoir, Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, in which the momager tells her never-before-told story about how she led her six children—Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall and Kylie—to international stardom and built their multi-million dollar empire. You may think you know the Kardashians, but as Kris explains in her book, what’s in the media and in Keeping Up With the Kardashians is only the tip of the iceberg. In Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, Kris reveals how she balanced six children (not to mention four stepchildren and numerous grandchildren) while building a business for her family. The book also dives into Kris’ relationship with Nicole Brown Simpson before and after her husband, O.J. Simpson, was accused of her murder. Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians is a must-read for any Kardashian fan.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.