Julia Fox Knows Kanye Has ‘Residual Feelings’ For Kim—Here’s If She’s Worried They’ll Get Back Together

Ever since they started dating, fans have been curious to know Julia Fox’s response to Kanye West’s pleas to get back together with Kim Kardashian. Does she ever worry that the pair will reunite?

Well, for now, it seems the Uncut Gems actress, 32, doesn’t feel all too threatened about her beau’s advances toward his estranged wife. Julia opened up about her “natural” and “organic” romance with the Yeezy founder during an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast on February 9, 2022, where she revealed how the pair defines their relationship after a month of dating. “I call him my boyfriend and he calls me his girlfriend,” Julia explained, before noting that she’s aware that the rapper may still have some “residual feelings” for his ex, who filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage.

“I’m sure there’s still some residual feelings, and that’s normal, it’s human,” Julia said of Kanye’s lingering feelings for Kim, with whom he shares kids North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2. “I also know that he’s with me now. And that’s all that matters,” she added. Later, the actress insisted that their relationship is the real deal, “Time will tell, you’ll just see.”

During her Call Her Daddy appearance, Julia also subtly addressed rumors that she’s “channeling” Kim’s style amid her romance with Ye. The actress acknowledged that while there are similarities, it’s a testament to Kanye’s influence—rather than an attempt to copy the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

“It was like we were on the Kanye workout plan. We got to work. We were like, ‘OK, we’re gonna do this. If I’m gonna be seen with you, I need to step it up a little bit,'” she said, adding, “I definitely do need to be nudged a little bit and pushed out of my comfort zone and I love that because I don’t think anyone has been able to succeed in that. ‘Cause I’m stubborn and I’m gonna wear the things that I’m comfortable in.”

According to Julia, the rapper “wants me to be the best version of myself,” which, apparently, sometimes means looking an awful lot like Kim. “We’ve worn some similar looks. I thought it was cool that she had worn it,” Julia conceded. “It is unfortunate, because women are always being pitted against each other, and there are 10 years of history that they have prior. I don’t want to ever step out of line and speak on something that I have no place speaking on.”

She added, “If anything, I think the conversation should be, wow, it’s amazing to see how heavily influenced Kim was by Kanye.”

