Julia Fox Just Responded to Rumors She & Kanye Broke Up Amid His ‘Messy’ Divorce Drama With Kim

Kimye’s divorce is getting even messier, leading many to believe that Kanye’s girlfriend has called it quits with the rapper amidst the drama. But are those reports about Julia Fox and Kanye West’s breakup true?

The Uncut Gems actress, 32, sparked speculation about a breakup from the Yeezy founder, 44, after she deleted all of their photos together from her Instagram account just days after celebrating her birthday with Kanye. The rumors only continued to grow when social media users realized that she had unfollowed several fan accounts that shared updates about her and Ye’s relationship. Not to mention, her actions on social media came just hours after the “Eazy” rapper blasted his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, on Instagram as part of his latest public feud with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum amid their divorce, leading many to believe that Julia no longer wanted to be caught in the middle of their drama.

But according to a source who spoke to Page Six, Julia and Kanye are still going strong—and her Instagram activity had nothing to do with their relationship status. “She deleted the photos because commenters were being really mean and she didn’t want to deal,” an insider told the site on February 6, 2022.

Julia confirmed as much herself, taking to Instagram to explain why she decided to clean up her social media page: “Guys relax, I unfollowed the fan accounts because I was tired of seeing myself,” she said in a clip on her Instagram Story. “Suddenly Instagram was not a fun place anymore. I took the fucking photos down because I read the comments and everyone was like, ‘Oh my god, you clearly only posted photos you looked good in.’”

While there’s no trouble in paradise for Julia and Kanye, the same can’t be said for the rapper and his ex. Tensions between the former couple reached new heights on February 4, 2022, when Kanye accused the SKIMS founder of putting their 8-year-old daughter North on TikTok “against” his “will.” Two days later, Kanye also suggested that Kim once accused him of “putting a hit out on her.”

“YESTERDAY KIM ACCUSED ME OF PUTTING A HIT OUT ON HER,” he claimed in a since-deleted Instagram post. “SO LET ME GET THIS STRAIGHT I BEG TO GO TO MY DAUGHTERS PARTY AND IM ACCUSED OF BEING ON DRUGS THEN I GO PLAY WITH MY SON AND I TAKE MY AKIRA GRAPHIC NOVELS AND IM ACCUSED OF STEALING.”

Kanye continued, “THESE IDEAS CAN ACTUALLY GET SOMEONE LOCKED UP. THEY PLAY LIKE THAT WITH BLACK MENS LIVES WEATHER [SIC] ITS GETTING THEM FREE OR GETTING THEM LOCKED UP. IM NOT PLAYING ABOUT MY BLACK CHILDREN ANYMORE.”

Kim, for her part, responded to Ye’s initial claims about his daughter’s social media activity with a statement slamming the rapper for his “obsession” with trying to “control and manipulate” the narrative amid their divorce. “Kanye’s constant need for attacking me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” Kim’s statement began. “As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision – because it brings her happiness.”

The SKIMS founder, who filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021, went on to accuse him of making things more painful for their family. “Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.”

According to Page Six’s source, Kanye’s girlfriend Julia “understands” how “messy” the situation is with the rapper and his ex—but she still wants the pair to come to a solution. “Julia’s been in the same predicament, so she understands that divorces are messy and when kids are involved it makes it almost impossible,” the insider said. “She just wants them to resolve their issues.”

