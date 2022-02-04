Julia Fox Just Responded to Rumors She Dated Drake Before Kanye—Here’s What ‘Really Happened’

Setting the record straight. Following rumors that Julia Fox and Drake secretly dated before her relationship with Kanye West, the Uncut Gems actress has revealed what “really happened” between her and his rival.

In an episode of her “Forbidden Fruits” podcast, Julia, 32, addressed a recent Page Six report which claimed that she and Drake, 35, had a “secret” relationship in 2020. During the episode, Julia explained to co-host Niki Takesh that she and Drake were never officially dating: “He’s a great guy and a gentleman and that was it,” Julia said in the February 4, 2022, episode. “Nothing really happened. We were just, like, friends hanging out….Yeah, like I wouldn’t say that we were dating.”

Kanye, for his part, has had longstanding beef with the Toronto-born rapper, which makes the rumors about Julia and Drake’s dating history all the more intriguing. But according to the actress, Drake and her new beau have moved past their differences. “I feel like they’ve squashed their issues,” Julia said. She also recalled telling Ye about her interactions with Drake when they met:

“Obviously when I first started speaking to Ye, like on the phone, I told him, like, immediately, like I think on the first day before it went any further because I’m just an honest person, I guess,” she explained. Regardless, their hangouts took place long before she met the “Runaway” rapper. “That was fully 2020, like, two years ago,” she insisted.

Julia’s response came days after Page Six alleged that she dated the “One Dance” rapper for a few months at the end of 2019 into the beginning of 2020. The outlet reported that their relationship began when Drake messaged Julia on Instagram to compliment her on the release of her film, Uncut Gems, after its premiere in December 2019. Julia—who was reportedly separated from her then-husband Peter Artemiev at the time—decided to meet up with Drake two months later in February 2020 in New York City. The pair met for drinks at the Bowery Hotel, with one of Julia’s friends in tow.

The following day, Drake reportedly surprised Julia while she was doing a promotional appearance at Bloomingdales. “They closed down the store so he could visit,” a source told Page Six. Their romance continued when Julia flew to Los Angeles to join Drake just a few days after Valentine’s Day. According to the site, Drake gifted her with two Birkin bags at the time, which cost upwards of $20,000 each.

Julia reportedly joined the rapper in Toronto later that month, where she stayed at his 50,000-square-foot mansion until she decided to fly home. “They were closing the border [between Canada and the US], and she had to get back home,” the insider said, referring to travel restrictions enacted in March 2020.

While Julia left this relationship in the past, that doesn’t mean she’s abandoned all the perks of being in a relationship with a famous rapper. Exactly two years after her rumored situationship with Drake, the actress received a similar present from Ye himself: another Birkin, in honor of her 32nd birthday on February 2, 2022. You know what they say about history repeating itself!

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is available to stream on Peacock. Here’s how to watch it for free.

For more about the Kardashians, check out Kris Jenner’s 2011 memoir, Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, in which the momager tells her never-before-told story about how she led her six children—Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall and Kylie—to international stardom and built their multi-million dollar empire. You may think you know the Kardashians, but as Kris explains in her book, what’s in the media and in Keeping Up With the Kardashians is only the tip of the iceberg. In Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, Kris reveals how she balanced six children (not to mention four stepchildren and numerous grandchildren) while building a business for her family. The book also dives into Kris’ relationship with Nicole Brown Simpson before and after her husband, O.J. Simpson, was accused of her murder. Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians is a must-read for any Kardashian fan.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.