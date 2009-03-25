Jules Kim of Bijules

Name: Jules Kim

Age: 29

Occupation: Jewelry Designer of Bijules

Location: Chinatown, New York



1. First things first: Where do you shop? Do you have a secret store?

Hell yes! There is a store on 10th and Ave A I am obsessed with that carries shrunken human heads, alligator paw key chains, “how-to” wrap bandage posters from the 30s, fencing masks from the 20’s (had to have one!), and all these lil obscurities. I die each time I walk into a New World Order on Ave B and Houston…vintage finds make me horny.



2. How would you describe yourself in one sentence?

Overwhelmingly inspired to be passionate and prolific.

3. What is the ultimate item on your wish list this season?

Nicholas Kirkwood platforms, plllllease…

4. Who are your favorite designers?

Starstyling Berlin, Barbara Gongini Copenhagen, Balenciaga, Martin Margiela



5. If you could swap closets with anyone, who would it be?

Vivienne Westwood



6. What are your favorite online destinations?

bijulesnyc.com, tavi-thenewgirlintown.blogspot.com, wikipedia.org, netflix.com

7. If you had a time machine, which style era would you visit first?

Ooooh, ostrich feathers, satin girdles, powder wigs, and estate jewels…when was that? Half moon manicures, smelling salts, etc.

8. If you could get personal fashion advice from one person, living or dead, who would it be?

Marvin Gaye aka Daddy of style, sex, and soul.

9. If you could emulate the style of a fictional character, who would it be?

Jem from “jem and the holograms”!

10. Tell us about the five pieces you find yourself buying, wearing, and replacing over and over again.

1.My bar ring is an original that I always wear but then have replaced with new “Amefyst ring” lately.

2.Raquel Allegra’s jailbird tees are irreplaceable.

3. Gold shoes. No matter what season I always have them or want them.

4. “Personality glasses”. Yes, the ones with no prescription bc I have 20/20 vision but fuck it…they look fly.

5. Glitter. I wear gold, or disco-rave colors on my cheeks, eyes, or in my hair applied from my “Gelfling Ear Tip”.

11. How much is too much to spend on a pair of shoes?

Depends on how much I’m trading them for!

12. Who is your style soul mate?

My girl Imba from Iceland.

13. It’s your Final Supper—who’s there and what meal do you ask for?

It’ll be a Korean bbq spread for sure, as I’m half Korean. I’m partial to being the one with the sharp scissors cutting the meat, flipping onions and shit. My man Alessandro, my twin Sam, Kareem Black, Khalym Schell, Brooke Nipar, Sylvia Gordon, Imba, my pitbull, Zoomie, my mom, and my homies!

14. Did you go to Prom? What did you wear?

I went for a minute but we were having so much fun somewhere else eating/drinking or something that we almost missed it! I wore a short black dress with tiny sparkly polka dots and high heel sandals…who cares about prom, I just wanted to get dressed up and strut around!

15. What theme song best describes your life?

“Decades” by Joy Division lays into the loneliness of NYC but there’s something orchestral and sexy about it. I had Sylvia remix it for my lingerie collection’s show last season!

16. What inspires you?

Everything all the time from everywhere forever.

Bijules 2009 from crystal moselle on Vimeo