Yes, You Need A Juicy Tracksuit For The Holidays

I’ve long debated announcing the return of the Juicy tracksuit, but it seems I can put it off no longer. Velour is back, baby! And the iconic Juicy tracksuit of my youth has been reborn—though it’s just as cozy-chic as before. New today, Urban Outfitters and Juicy Couture have teamed up to drop an exclusive capsule collection of track jackets and pants in silhouettes old and new.

Back in the day, nothing made me feel like a bougier bitch than wandering around the mall with my friends clad in our Juicy tracksuits and chestnut UGG boots. Heck, I can almost guarantee we also had Vanilla Bean Frappuccinos in hand! To Tween Bella, this look was the epitome of chic, as seen on Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan and anybody who was anybody.

With the revival of early aughts trends holding the fashion industry at gunpoint, it’s no surprise Juicy Couture is back and better than ever. Suddenly, I’m itching to swap my minimalist, neutral matching sweatsuits from quarantine with something softer and a little more fun. I can’t explain why, but a rhinestoned “Juicy” on my bum would really seal the deal for me right now!

Cue Urban Outfitters and Juicy Couture with a brand-new release of elevated tracksuits. There’s the classic silhouette, of course, but there’s also some updated takes, like embossed velour and track pants with a whale tale-inspired band that give me alll the Maddy Perez from Euphoria vibes.

Below, read on to shop the collection in all its glory. Yes, it will sell out, so yes, you need to buy right now. ‘Tis the season for velour galore!

Juicy Couture UO Exclusive Velour Printed Jacket

Even early aughts Paris Hilton couldn’t have predicted a lilac embossed Juicy tracksuit this cute.

Juicy Couture UO Exclusive Diamante Cami

For just under $50, you might as well grab the matching crop top , too.

Juicy Couture UO Exclusive Long Sleeve Top

This trendy cut-out silhouette takes the iconic track jacket and makes it look sooo 2003.

Juicy Couture UO Exclusive Luxe Strappy Velour Track Pant

The real star of the show is the new strappy track pant, giving Manny from Degrassi whale tale vibes in all the right ways.

Juicy Couture UO Exclusive Luxe Velour Track Pant

Don’t worry, the collab features the classic tracksuit silhouettes, too. I’m in love with the rich chocolate brown colorway.

Juicy Couture Embellished Velour Zip-Up Hoodie Track Jacket

And of course, what’s an It Girl without her velour zip-up? The signature “J” zipper pull is timeless.