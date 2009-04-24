StyleCaster
Share

Juicy, At it Again

What's hot
StyleCaster

Juicy, At it Again

Elizabeth
by

After announcing yesterday that they will be discontinuing their mens line Dirty English (which is fine because we didn’t know they had one anyway), Juicy Couture has announced plans for a new lower priced line called Bird by Juicy Couture. Designers Pamela Skaist-Levy and Gela Nash-Taylor may also be ending their designer line Couture Couture.

The laid-back, sophisticated collection which debuted at the Bowery Hotel last night will feature cashmere cardigans, denim jeans, leather jackets and knit T-shirts and tanks priced from $150 to $600.

Just as long as those jeans don’t say “Juicy” on the butt.

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share