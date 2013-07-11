What: A vintage-inspired two-piece swimsuit with a red-and-black diamond pattern.

Why: Juicy Couture custom-made the suit for Leslie Mann to wear during Vanity Fair’s January 2013 cover shoot, and we’re guessing that it will help make you feel like you belong on the pages of a high-gloss fashion magazine. “This suit is actually inspired by actress Goldie Hawn’s California-beach girl character in the 1968 television program “Rowan and Martin’s Laugh-In,” Juicy Couture’s senior vice president of creative services, Matthew Ellenberger, tells StyleCaster. Check out her classic mod look below!

How: We love it paired with simple gold jewelry, and the graphic pattern would also look great under a monochrome swimsuit cover-up—preferably sheer. Of course, you can always take cues from funny gals Leslie Mann and Goldie Hawn, and rock the swimsuit with plenty of well-placed body art.

Harlequin Bra Top, $70, and Bottom, $33; at Juicy Couture

