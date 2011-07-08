Juicy Couture Goes From Girly to Edgy For Fall: Thoughts?

Juicy Couture, every girly girl’s go-to brand for all things cute, colorful and velour, just unveiled its Fall 2011 ad campaigns, shot by the experimental Dutch photography duo Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin. The images for both the sportswear and fragrance adsstarring Raquel Zimmermann and Sasha Pivovarova respectivelyare moody and cool, but decidedly “un-Juicy.”

Juicy’s president, LeAnn Nealz, told WWD:

We really wanted to stand behind the couture in Juicy Couture with this campaign so we played more to our fun, glamorous unapologetic side. We also wanted to showcase the true evolution of the brands most iconic item, the tracksuit, styled with modern ready-to-wear pieces.

Basically, it sounds like Juicy wants to be more fashion-y, but we’ve seen this coming for a while. The company got New York based “It”-designer Erin Fetherston to design a line last year, debuted an edgy sister line called Bird by Juicy Couture back in 2009 and tapped the legendary Steven Meisel to shoot its Fall 2010 and Spring 2011 ad campaigns, switching it up from their regular choice Tim Walker.

The brand even outfitted model and DJ Harley Viera Newton in Juicy gear when she attended Coachella back in April, and she proudly tweeted photos of her posing in her custom sweatsuits with friends.

Even though the general trends in fashion these days veer toward all things dark and edgythanks A. Wang!we’re kind of disappointed that Juicy seems to be re-branding. Yes, their clothing might not be for everyone, but their signature playful, pastel-hued campaigns are completely unlike anything else out there and were a joy to see each season.

Do you like the brand’s new direction, or do you prefer the classic Juicy Couture aesthetic? Click through to see their Fall 2011 ads and some vintage ones starring Lisa Cant shot by Tim Walker.