Target Carries a $40 Juicy Couture Tracksuit Dupe That Shoppers Say Is ‘So Flattering & Very Comfortable’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Step into the early 2000s with the Juicy Couture tracksuit that every celeb rocked back then and every brand is spinning off of right now. It’ll cost you a solid $200 for the iconic Y2K matching set, unless, of course, you shop the Juicy Couture dupe that’s just $40 and available at your fave retailer.

Target is a go-to spot for dupes—from Yeezy look-alikes to Away luggage alternatives. And considering the retailer carries a ton of Y2K-inspired Urban Outfitters look-alikes, it makes sense as to how Juicy-inspired pieces are now also in stock. If you never got the privilege of slipping into the brand’s tracksuit back when they were first funky and fresh, you’re probably yearning to get one on. But if you’re unable to drop hundreds of dollars on an O.G. set, your decision is easy: shop the dupes at Target.

The Colsie Velour Zip-Up Lounge Hoodie and matching Velour Flare Lounge Pants are pretty dang identical to the iconic Juicy Couture tracksuit and it even comes in two Juicy-like colors. Get yours in pink or black, but we recommend getting one color for you and the other for the Paris to your Kim.

“Love this set!!!! So flattering and very comfortable,” wrote one Target shopper. “I bought it in both colors. If there were more, I’d buy those too. Also, very true to size.”

Bring back this Y2K tracksuit while staying cozy and under budget. Target’s Juicy Couture dupe is a massive $160 cheaper than the original, meaning you should buy sets for you and all your sliving queens.

RELATED: Target Carries $15 Yeezy Slide Dupes & Shoppers Say They’re Super ‘Soft & Lightweight’

First up: the zip-up hoodie. The top has long sleeves and a cropped length. It fastens with a retro and easy zipper and also sports a front kangaroo pocket so you can hold your vibey wired earbuds and claw clip front and center.

Now, onto the matching pants, which have a regular fit and flared-leg cut. They also feature side pockets for holding even more of your Y2K essentials. Just like the original Juicy tracksuit pants, this pair has an adjustable drawstring waistband that lets you customize how tight or loose-fitting you want them.

And the pink and black colorways are shades you’d actually find in any O.G. Juicy tracksuit. Plus, you can mix and match the two colors if you want to switch things up.

“The softest, coziest cropped jacket I’ve ever owned!” wrote one five-star reviewer. “The pink color is perfect, and it’s lightweight. So perfect for cooler spring/summer nights.

Both pieces are made of soft, midweight fabric that has added spandex for extra comfort.

“I cannot put into words how much I love these pants,” raved another shopper. “I need this set in every color the human eye can see. These are the silkiest, sexiest, most comfortable pants I have put on my body.”

There’s no need for further convincing. These Juicy Couture dupes from Target are just as cute and cozy as the brand’s original tracksuit. Grab one for you and a few more for all your besties. We love a good throwback moment for you.