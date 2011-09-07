Juicy Couture Co-Founders Announce New Line

The California duo who brought us Juicy Couture are back for round two. Pamela Skaist-Levy and Gela Nash-Taylor plan to launch a new brand called Skaist-Taylor. In an interview with WWD, Skaist-Levy said the line “is a collection of things that we’re obsessed with and we want to own.” It’s always reassuring when the designers want a closet full of their own label’s duds.

“It feels so right and so good to be doing what we love to do,” said co-founder Nash-Taylor. “That is, creating things that we want to wear, that we’re into right now, that feel authentic to us.”

The creators divulge that Skaist-Taylor will be a complete line, consisting of tops, bottoms and outerwear where color is key.

The co-founders and best friends of 23 years plan to debut Skaist-Taylor during February’s New York Fashion Week.

We’ll be craving some California sunshine come February. Bring it on!