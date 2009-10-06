Juergen Teller Photos: New Book to Display Raquel Zimmerman and Charlotte Rampling in the Nude

It’s nice to work in an artistic atmosphere, because usually NSFW photos are actually..sort of required. We could peruse the Hedi Slimane Kate Moss shoot forever, and in-a-rush models rarely care about where they have to change.

Well, the Louvre is going to get a taste of shameless nudity as well, since famed photographer (and Marc Jacobs favorite) Juergen Teller is compiling photographs for a book showcasing nudes of Charlotte Rampling and Raquel Zimmerman frolicking among the Mona Lisas in Paris.

Dare we say….j’adore, Juergen Teller.

