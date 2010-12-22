Juergen Teller Cheating On Marc? Prada To Show In China!

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE
- Check out Moschino’s new ad for SS11 featuring Yasmin Le Bon, shot by Juergen Teller. Is he allowed to cheat on Marc like that? (Art8AMby)
- Amar’e Stoudemire is launching a collection with Rachel Roy. It will be a part of Roy’s contemporary label for Macy’s and will launch next fall. No word yet if it will be aimed at the big and tall. (NY Post)
- Hipster love! Maison Martin Margiela x Opening Ceremony is launching a capsule collection of womens clothes and accessories called MM6 for fall 2011 (WWD)
- Taylor Tomasi is getting poached possibly! The street style darling and Marie Claire editor is rumored to be up for the Barney’s New York Fashion Director position. (NY Mag)
- Kate Moss apparently wants to open a modeling school. Lesson 101, how to parlay leaked images of you doing coke into getting bigger, more lucrative jobs. I kid, love you Kate! (Fashionista)
- Prada goes Japanese, er Chinese. The Italian brand will stage a show of their spring collection, along with new pieces created specially for the show, in Beijing on January 22. (WWD)
DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET TWEET
- RT @themoment Fashion IQ Test: Which brand invented the trench coat? A) Burberry B) Barbour C) Aquascutum Too obvious to say Burberry?
- RT @AJMukamal Getting really stoked to pack for my upcoming vacation! Bangkok and Manila will be getting a full S/S11 preview! Leopard, Bold Prints& White This is kind of amazing.
- RT @Modelinia If you’re not in the holiday spirit yet, you certainly will be thanks to this precious pic from @AngelAlessandra! — http://bit.ly/i3fv7y Awwwww.
- RT @dkny Reading @vanityfairmag and just want to say again for the record. There will never, ever, be anyone with more style or grace than Jackie O- WORD
- RT @ChiCityFashion: I absolutely live for this photo of @prabalgurung & his Spring … #adorbs