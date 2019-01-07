Judy Greer’s Tuxedo Is My Favorite Fashion Moment of the 2019 Golden Globes

The 2019 Golden Globes red carpet is, as always, chock full of head-turning style. Dakota Fanning wore a dress worthy of a modern-day Cinderella. Rosamund Pike stunned in a silver sequin bolero. Lady Gaga brought the house down in a massive ice blue ball gown. And while all of these looks were iconic in their own right, none stole my heart quite like Judy Greer’s 2019 Golden Globes tuxedo. Because it’s a f*cking tuxedo.

Greer, an actress who’s appeared in all kinds of beloved films and TV shows (perhaps most notably, 13 Going on 30 and Arrested Development), hit the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards red carpet in a matching three-piece set. First, there was the longline, double-breasted blazer, which was somehow boxy and perfectly tailored at the same damn time. Under that was a sleek white button-down—sleeves long enough to peek out of her blazer just an inch on each side. The third and final piece: black palazzo trousers—because the only thing that makes a power suit better is a pair of palazzo pants. Greer topped her stunning 2019 Golden Globes look off with a massive black bow-tie, because really, how could she not?

I’d be lying if I acted unimpressed by the truly exquisite gowns that grace the red carpet each year. I mean, who wasn’t wowed by Lili Reinhart’s stunning red gown and matching eyeshadow? Or Constance Wu’s ballerina-meets-princess gown? But there’s something about the fact that Judy Greer wore a tuxedo—that she did something so different and looked so good doing it—that gets me. And I know she’s not the first actress to boldly wear a power suit to a traditionally gown-centric event, but I don’t care; I’m wowed every time someone does. Because our red carpets are better when they’re filled with all kinds of ensembles—some gowns, some tuxedos and some who-knows-whats.

Thanks for doing you, Judy Greer. And to anyone out there who’s considering swapping their evening gown for a power suit at an upcoming awards show, know you’ll have at least one fan out there shamelessly cheering you on.