StyleCaster
Share

Judy Aldridge of Atlantis Home Opens Up About Vintage Living and Good Design

What's hot
StyleCaster

Judy Aldridge of Atlantis Home Opens Up About Vintage Living and Good Design

Carol
by


StyleCaster: When did you start blogging? Why did you start blogging?

Judy Aldridge: I started blogging in December 2008. I wanted to use a blog as a way to promote my e-commerce site.

SC: Who are your style icons?

JA: Currently, I’m so impressed with Tilda Swinton — she is so minimal and forward.

SC: What influences your outfits on a daily basis?

JA: Whatever images that are stuck in my subconscious.

SC: What would you title your memoir?

Keep Trying. 😉

SC: What inspires the dcor in your home?

JA: I think nature and texture more than anything right now, but I feel a change coming on.

SC: Do you have a signature recipe? If so, can you share it with us?

JA: JUDY’S CORN RELISH.

Ingredients:
Fresh corn kernels cut from 6 ears of corn
1 medium red bell pepper diced
3 to 4 stalks of celery diced
1 small red onion diced
16 to 18 baby carrots diced
1 bunch of green onions sliced finely
Olive oil
Cider vinegar
Salt and pepper

Procedure:
Blanch corn, carrots, red onion, celery, and red bell peppers in boilingwater for one and a half minutes. Immediately shock blanched vegetables inice water to stop the cooking process. Drain vegetables and place in a largemixing bowl. Add sliced green onion. Dress with olive oil and vinegar(3 parts oil to 1 part vinegar). Season with salt and pepper and chill.

SC: When designing a room from the ground up, what advice can you give about balancing elements to give it just the right aesthetic?

JA: Choose the main pieces that anchor the room, then build around those. Go with what you love and ignore trends — they’re gone in a minute.

SC: Whats your favorite lifestyle magazine?

JA: I like all of the Australian home decor mags. They definitely do the best job — favorite is Vogue Living Australia.

SC: What is your favorite period in art history for architecture?

JA: Late 60s and 70s.

SC: What designer makes your favorite home collection?

JA: Warren Platner for Knoll.

SC: In your opinion, is there one item that marks a room finished? If so, what is it?

JA: Rooms are never finished in my world.

SC: Whats your favorite trend for spring 2010?

JA: Rich color — opulence!

SC: Where are the best places to shop for home design?

JA: There are so many great places to shop. It’s important not to buy everything from one store — flea markets are the best place for hidden treasures, but I also like to go to designers within reach for great classics.

SC: Who is your favorite architect?

JA: Philip Johnson.

SC: What would your dream home look like?

JA: I cannot have that much freedom — I need limits!

SC: What is your favorite website for home dcor?

JA: Cote de Texas, Desire to Inspire, style/SWOON.

SC: You have an eye for vintage. What do you look for in a vintage piece when thrifting?

JA: A special detail that sets a piece apart. It could be an amazing shoulder, giant bows, or an exquisite fabric.

SC: What is your favorite accessory?

JA: My jewelry by Hanna Bernhard.

SC: How would you describe your style?

JA: Evolving.

SC: What books are you reading now?

JA: I’m reading Paula Deen’s book — I had no idea she was afraid to leave her house for years!

SC: Would you ever consider opening up another store? If so what would be its focus?

JA: I think the internet is the best place for a store, but I would love to have a store as a sort of lab — so yes, but probably won’t.

SC: iPhone or BlackBerry?

JA: I just got an iPhone — still trying to figure it out.

SC: Favorite flower?

JA: I grew up in Alaska — I love a big field of fireweed.

SC: Do you have a signature scent? What is it?

JA: 5’oclock By Serge Lutens.

SC: What is the best thing about being a mother?

JA: Watching your children grow into the people they were meant to be — but there is that time when they’re about 10 months old when you cannot put them down, they’re so cute.

SC: What inspires you as a photographer?

JA: Light.

SC: What kind of camera do you use?

JA: Nikon D90.

SC: What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

JA: Trust yourself.

SC: If you could time travel to any period, which would it be?

JA: I don’t know why, but I would love to see Victorian England.

SC: What exciting plans do you have for the future?

JA: There is so much going on — I don’t want to say for fear I might jinx something.

SC: Who is your favorite photographer, and why?

JA: I honestly don’t have one. I love to look at photos, but I rarely notice who takes them.

SC: What was the last song you listened to?

JA: I have a Justice CD in my car — I think that was it.

SC: What one brand best represents your style?

JA: I would have to make it up — how about Karl-Mart. That covers everything!

SC: Where do you see yourself in ten years?

JA: Happy and working.

SC: What one item do you find yourself wearing over and over again?

JA: Fall 09 Ann Demeulemeester lace up boots.

SC: What is your favorite shopping destination worldwide?

JA: Tokyo.

More News We Love:
StyleCasting: Jane Aldridge
Colorful Home Decor Ideas to Combat Your Winter Blues
Diane von Furstenberg to Launch Home Line

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share