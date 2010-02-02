Judy Aldridge of Atlantis Home Opens Up About Vintage Living and Good Design





StyleCaster: When did you start blogging? Why did you start blogging?

Judy Aldridge: I started blogging in December 2008. I wanted to use a blog as a way to promote my e-commerce site.

SC: Who are your style icons?

JA: Currently, I’m so impressed with Tilda Swinton — she is so minimal and forward.

SC: What influences your outfits on a daily basis?

JA: Whatever images that are stuck in my subconscious.

SC: What would you title your memoir?

Keep Trying. 😉

SC: What inspires the dcor in your home?

JA: I think nature and texture more than anything right now, but I feel a change coming on.

SC: Do you have a signature recipe? If so, can you share it with us?

JA: JUDY’S CORN RELISH.

Ingredients:

Fresh corn kernels cut from 6 ears of corn

1 medium red bell pepper diced

3 to 4 stalks of celery diced

1 small red onion diced

16 to 18 baby carrots diced

1 bunch of green onions sliced finely

Olive oil

Cider vinegar

Salt and pepper

Procedure:

Blanch corn, carrots, red onion, celery, and red bell peppers in boilingwater for one and a half minutes. Immediately shock blanched vegetables inice water to stop the cooking process. Drain vegetables and place in a largemixing bowl. Add sliced green onion. Dress with olive oil and vinegar(3 parts oil to 1 part vinegar). Season with salt and pepper and chill.

SC: When designing a room from the ground up, what advice can you give about balancing elements to give it just the right aesthetic?

JA: Choose the main pieces that anchor the room, then build around those. Go with what you love and ignore trends — they’re gone in a minute.

SC: Whats your favorite lifestyle magazine?

JA: I like all of the Australian home decor mags. They definitely do the best job — favorite is Vogue Living Australia.

SC: What is your favorite period in art history for architecture?

JA: Late 60s and 70s.

SC: What designer makes your favorite home collection?

JA: Warren Platner for Knoll.

SC: In your opinion, is there one item that marks a room finished? If so, what is it?

JA: Rooms are never finished in my world.

SC: Whats your favorite trend for spring 2010?

JA: Rich color — opulence!

SC: Where are the best places to shop for home design?

JA: There are so many great places to shop. It’s important not to buy everything from one store — flea markets are the best place for hidden treasures, but I also like to go to designers within reach for great classics.

SC: Who is your favorite architect?

JA: Philip Johnson.

SC: What would your dream home look like?

JA: I cannot have that much freedom — I need limits!

SC: What is your favorite website for home dcor?

JA: Cote de Texas, Desire to Inspire, style/SWOON.

SC: You have an eye for vintage. What do you look for in a vintage piece when thrifting?

JA: A special detail that sets a piece apart. It could be an amazing shoulder, giant bows, or an exquisite fabric.

SC: What is your favorite accessory?

JA: My jewelry by Hanna Bernhard.

SC: How would you describe your style?

JA: Evolving.

SC: What books are you reading now?

JA: I’m reading Paula Deen’s book — I had no idea she was afraid to leave her house for years!

SC: Would you ever consider opening up another store? If so what would be its focus?

JA: I think the internet is the best place for a store, but I would love to have a store as a sort of lab — so yes, but probably won’t.

SC: iPhone or BlackBerry?

JA: I just got an iPhone — still trying to figure it out.

SC: Favorite flower?

JA: I grew up in Alaska — I love a big field of fireweed.

SC: Do you have a signature scent? What is it?

JA: 5’oclock By Serge Lutens.

SC: What is the best thing about being a mother?

JA: Watching your children grow into the people they were meant to be — but there is that time when they’re about 10 months old when you cannot put them down, they’re so cute.

SC: What inspires you as a photographer?

JA: Light.

SC: What kind of camera do you use?

JA: Nikon D90.

SC: What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

JA: Trust yourself.

SC: If you could time travel to any period, which would it be?

JA: I don’t know why, but I would love to see Victorian England.

SC: What exciting plans do you have for the future?

JA: There is so much going on — I don’t want to say for fear I might jinx something.

SC: Who is your favorite photographer, and why?

JA: I honestly don’t have one. I love to look at photos, but I rarely notice who takes them.

SC: What was the last song you listened to?

JA: I have a Justice CD in my car — I think that was it.

SC: What one brand best represents your style?

JA: I would have to make it up — how about Karl-Mart. That covers everything!

SC: Where do you see yourself in ten years?

JA: Happy and working.

SC: What one item do you find yourself wearing over and over again?

JA: Fall 09 Ann Demeulemeester lace up boots.

SC: What is your favorite shopping destination worldwide?

JA: Tokyo.

